Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    14,453.880
    4.930
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.490
    0.140
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,400.660
    8.580
    0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.790
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.640
    -0.100
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.920
    -0.230
    -7.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.240
    -0.060
    -4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.640
    -0.220
    -7.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.780
    -0.020
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.030
    -0.290
    -8.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,453.880
    4.930
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.490
    0.140
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,400.660
    8.580
    0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.790
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.640
    -0.100
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.920
    -0.230
    -7.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.240
    -0.060
    -4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.640
    -0.220
    -7.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.780
    -0.020
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.030
    -0.290
    -8.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
NewsRail

Railway Supply Institute urges vaccination of railway supply workers

Federal health committee determining who is next in line for vaccine

Joanna Marsh Joanna Marsh Sunday, December 20, 2020
0 114 1 minute read
A photograph of a man stranding in front of a Union Pacific locomotive.
The Railway Supply Institute is asking for rail supply workers to be COVID-19 vaccine candidates. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Railway Supply Institute (RSI) is asking for railway supply workers to be considered as early candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine.

RSI sent a letter dated Thursday to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group affiliated with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asking for essential critical infrastructure representing the transportation and logistics and the critical manufacturing sectors to be included in Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution.

Doing so would “ensure that our transportation systems can continue to operate safely and without disruption,” said the letter from Nicole Brewin, RSI vice president of government and public affairs.

Brewin argued in the letter that railway suppliers and their 125,000 workers in the industry provide service to support rail passenger and freight rail operations, which have been deemed essential by the federal government.

“The availability of a vaccine for these workers would significantly enhance this industry’s ability to perform its duty to maintain the essential rail supply chain and provide services to support critical rail operations while also ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our workers and the residents of the communities in which we live and work,” Brewin said.

RSI’s letter comes after hundreds of workers, particularly in the Midwest, have contracted COVID-19 this fall and since March

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Related articles:

Class I railroads grapple with COVID-19 as unions seek safety assurances

Truck drivers on list for potential COVID-19 vaccine priority

Labor union presses railroads on additional coronavirus measures

Tags
Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc
Close