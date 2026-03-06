Redwood Logistics acquires Laredo customs broker EELCO

Redwood Logistics has acquired EELCO, a Laredo, Texas-based customs brokerage and warehousing provider, a move aimed at strengthening Redwood’s cross-border logistics platform.

The deal comes as cross-border supply chains between the U.S. and Mexico grow more complex due to nearshoring trends, evolving tariff policies and stricter trade compliance requirements.

“We’ve built a very strong cross-border presence over the past eight years, but we had been offering customs brokerage through partners,” Jordan Dewart, president of Redwood Mexico, told FreightWaves in an interview. Redwood Mexico is the cross-border shipping arm of Chicago-based fourth-party logistics provider Redwood Logistics.

“The complexity of customs compliance has increased so much that customers want us to own and operate that service rather than subcontract it. We went to the market and tried to find a partner that would match Redwood’s brand and be able to deliver those services that our customers need, and we found the perfect partner with EELCO.”