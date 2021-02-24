Redwood Logistics integrates with Blue Yonder for real-time capacity, pricing

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has announced an integration with Blue Yonder’s dynamic price discovery service to launch Redwood’s Rating API solution. This connection will provide instant truckload rates with guaranteed capacity, bringing superior buying capabilities to Redwood’s customers.

The Rating API is the latest piece of Redwood’s Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS) model, which connects its customers to a variety of industry-leading tools, services, people and technology. All of these tools are streamlined to RedwoodConnect, a proprietary supply chain integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) designed for complicated integrations.

This integration will allow Redwood’s customers to take advantage of the dynamic price discovery service that is built on the Blue Yonder Luminate Platform. This platform takes data from internal and external sources to leverage both artificial intelligence and machine learning for customers to make smarter supply chain decisions.

“The integration will also drive more volume for Redwood Logistics, which is celebrating 20 years of innovation as it looks to continue to grow,” said Terry Norton, vice president for 3PL and transportation at Blue Yonder.

The connection of these two platforms will empower Redwood customers to quote and book shipments in seconds, with reliable capacity.

“Our Rating API is the latest result from Redwood’s overall mission, to simplify connections and bridge communications between a company’s disparate technology platforms to improve operations,” said Michael Reed, chief product officer of Redwood Logistics.

Along with guaranteed capacity and an average rate response time of 1.5 seconds, Redwood’s website lists an average spot rate reduction of 10% while using the Rating API.



To learn more about Redwood Logistics’ thoughts on bridging the gap between freight and technology, check out the company’s interview with FreightWaves’ JT Engstrom on Day 3 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week.