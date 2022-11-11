Regional Rail expands footprint to include western Canada

Short-line owner and operator Regional Rail has acquired freight rail assets in western Canada from grain company G3 Canada.

The acquisition from Winnipeg, Manitoba-based G3 Canada, which operates a network of grain elevators and port terminals, includes the Great Sandhills Railway, as well as three other freight rail assets in the region that serve agricultural and energy customers.

Regional Rail is affiliated with 3i, an infrastructure investment firm headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Much of Regional Rail’s assets are in the eastern U.S., with freight transportation, car storage and transloading services in New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware across three railroads and over 155 miles of track. The company also owns Pinsly Railroad in Florida, which consists of 208 miles of track and three short-line railroads, as well Carolina Coast Railway, which operates in North Carolina.

3i and Regional Rail have been working together since 2019.

“The Great Sandhills Railway and other freight companies are a great addition to Regional Rail,” said Rob Collins, managing partner and head of North American Infrastructure for 3i, in a Friday news release. “We are excited to expand into the Canadian market, where we see significant industrial growth opportunities across the railroads. Since our initial investment in 2019, we have believed Regional Rail offers an attractive platform for consolidation, and this acquisition further strengthens that conviction.”





