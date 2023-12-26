Registration deadline for California Clean Truck Check gets another month

California has tacked on another month for a key registration deadline impacting trucks operating in the state.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said Tuesday it would extend the deadline for trucks to be registered for the state’s Clean Truck Check to Jan. 31. The deadline had been New Year’s Eve.

The Clean Truck Check rule is not part of either the state’s Advanced Clean Fleets rule or Advanced Clean Truck rule.

The deadline is for registration with a state registry. There are no compliance regulations tied to the deadline, though the regulation itself involves several emissions reporting mandates that kick in later in 2024. A $30 fee also accompanies the deadline.

Clean Truck Check is seen mostly as an extension of the state’s Smog Check regulations. However, Clean Truck Check applies to all trucks operating in the state, not just trucks based in California.

Another informational webinar about the Clean Truck Check rule has been scheduled by CARB. It will be Jan. 9 and online registration can be accessed here. There has been concern expressed within the industry that many truck owners affected by the rule were not aware of the deadline.





A full explanation of the Clean Truck Check rule was reported by FreightWaves earlier this month and can be read here.

