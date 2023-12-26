Watch Now


Legal issuesNewsTop StoriesTruckingTrucking Regulation

Registration deadline for California Clean Truck Check gets another month

Signup extended to Jan. 31; informational webinar slated for Jan. 9

John Kingston
·
The filing deadline for the Clean Truck Check rule gets another month in California. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

California has tacked on another month for a key registration deadline impacting trucks operating in the state.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said Tuesday it would extend the deadline for trucks to be registered for the state’s Clean Truck Check to Jan. 31. The deadline had been New Year’s Eve.

The Clean Truck Check rule is not part of either the state’s Advanced Clean Fleets rule or Advanced Clean Truck rule. 

The deadline is for registration with a state registry. There are no compliance regulations tied to the deadline, though the regulation itself involves several emissions reporting mandates that kick in later in 2024. A $30 fee also accompanies the deadline. 

Clean Truck Check is seen mostly as an extension of the state’s Smog Check regulations. However, Clean Truck Check applies to all trucks operating in the state, not just trucks based in California. 

Another informational webinar about the Clean Truck Check rule has been scheduled by CARB. It will be Jan. 9 and online registration can be accessed here. There has been concern expressed within the industry that many truck owners affected by the rule were not aware of the deadline. 


A full explanation of the Clean Truck Check rule was reported by FreightWaves earlier this month and can be read here. 

More articles by John Kingston

9th Circuit panel will hear Uber/Postmates case on AB5

Court kills CARB’s reefer truck fee but refrigeration unit rules intact

Challenge to California’s Advanced Clean Trucks EPA waiver on hold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.