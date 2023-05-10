Renewable fuels feedstock facility opens on CSX network in Mississippi 

Renewable fuels producer Oleo-X has established a production facility in Mississippi that will be served by CSX.

The facility in Pascagoula will produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel feedstock used in pretreatment. CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) says the facility — located on a former Chemour chemical manufacturing facility that produced chemicals for tires, dyes and building materials — has the potential to produce up to 300 million gallons of feedstock per year. Oleo-X produces the feedstock through processing low-carbon, inedible oils.

“CSX is proud to be Oleo-X’s transportation partner on this important project for the future of our planet and the economies of Mississippi and our nation,” said Christina Bottomley, CSX vice president of real estate and industrial development, in a Tuesday news release. “By choosing rail as a major supply chain partner, Oleo-X is supporting its vision for a sustainable planet by taking advantage of the safest, most fuel-efficient mode of land-based transportation.”

Oleo-X, which is also based in Pascagoula, said the new facility enables it to carve out “a unique position within the fast-developing renewable energy ecosystem” because of its ability to possess inedible oils without blending in high-quality oils from the food industry.

“At Oleo-X, our vision is to feed the growing demand for sustainable energy, and today’s launch brings us one major step closer to making that vision a reality,” Oleo-X investor Ivonne Ruggles said. “Our goal is to be a leader in sustainable energy: We are delivering a product so pure that some customers already call it ‘liquid gold.’ Oleo-X is committed to modernizing and optimizing the way low-carbon fuels are manufactured.”

