RK Logistics boosts Phoenix capacity

RK Logistics Group has doubled its warehousing capacity in Phoenix, Arizona, signaling strong confidence in the city’s growing role as a hub for manufacturing, energy and logistics.
The company recently opened an 80,000-square-foot, temperature-controlled warehouse in Tempe, bringing its total footprint in greater Phoenix to nearly 158,000 square feet.
Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at
F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.
Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next.
The new facility, located at 7979 South Hardy Drive, is designed to handle both commercial and industrial inventory with advanced materials-handling systems and experienced staff. With 25 dock doors, 30-foot clear ceilings and more than 200 parking spaces for trucks and trailers, the warehouse is built to support an efficient flow of goods.
RK first established operations in Phoenix last year, leasing a 79,000-square-foot space on the adjacent Hardy Drive property. Through that initial site, they took over existing freight handling and warehousing contracts and deployed a modest fleet of trucks and trailers.
The expansion now gives the company the capacity to execute its full suite of services in the region, including inventory control, order fulfillment, kitting, secured storage and expedited transportation.
For RK, the Tempe facility isn’t just about extra square feet; it’s about strategic advantage. Its proximity to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, major interstates, and key rail intermodal operations makes it ideally situated to connect customers to nationwide networks. Operating in sectors like semiconductors, electric vehicles, and renewables, many of RK’s clients demand supply chains that are both fast and reliable.
The company’s leadership sees the Phoenix metro area as rich ground for that demand. According to CEO Joe MacLean, “the greater Phoenix market has tremendous growth opportunity for RK given the region’s varied mix of industrial, manufacturing, semiconductor and renewable energy companies which need rapid-response, quality inventory management and distribution services.”
Although Phoenix is new territory for the firm, this expansion complements RK’s existing presence in other regions, California, Michigan, Texas and New York, where it supports clients in the electric vehicle, battery, and semiconductor space. Across all its operations, RK manages some 1.7 million square feet of warehouse real estate.
The new Tempe warehouse also underscores a broader trend in logistics: as supply chains become more complex and time-sensitive, proximity and specialization are as important as raw capacity. RK is positioning itself to be a reliable partner for high-tech and high-regulation industries that don’t tolerate errors or delays. In doing so, the company is betting that Phoenix will play a larger role in national manufacturing, clean energy and electronics networks and that the next wave of growth in the region’s industrial economy will reward firms that already have the infrastructure in place.