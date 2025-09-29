RK Logistics boosts Phoenix capacity

RK Logistics Group has doubled its warehousing capacity in Phoenix, Arizona, signaling strong confidence in the city’s growing role as a hub for manufacturing, energy and logistics.

The company recently opened an 80,000-square-foot, temperature-controlled warehouse in Tempe, bringing its total footprint in greater Phoenix to nearly 158,000 square feet.

The new facility, located at 7979 South Hardy Drive, is designed to handle both commercial and industrial inventory with advanced materials-handling systems and experienced staff. With 25 dock doors, 30-foot clear ceilings and more than 200 parking spaces for trucks and trailers, the warehouse is built to support an efficient flow of goods.

RK first established operations in Phoenix last year, leasing a 79,000-square-foot space on the adjacent Hardy Drive property. Through that initial site, they took over existing freight handling and warehousing contracts and deployed a modest fleet of trucks and trailers.