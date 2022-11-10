RoadSync pushes payments platform into maintenance shops with Fullbay deal

RoadSync, a trucking payments platform for a wide variety of payment methods, is expanding its footprint in payments for truck maintenance.

Its new partner is Fullbay, whose primary product is a management platform targeted at repair shops.

The basic idea behind RoadSync, according to CEO Robin Gregg, is that “it makes it easy for merchants to accept all those payment types,” as she ticked off a variety of ways that payment might be made by a trucking company to vendors. RoadSync backs up those payments through its platforms. RoadSync is specific to the transportation industry.

The new relationship with Fullbay means that RoadSync’s payment system now will be embedded with the Fullbay platform. Payments backed by RoadSync can now be processed through Fullbay.

Truckers can pay for their costs through a variety of payment types: cards like Comdata, fleet checks, personal credit cards and so on. A payments system allows the merchant to accept those various types of payment forms with the backing of that system that stands in the middle of the consumer and his or her card or bank on the one side and the merchant on the other.

“Fullpay is the maintenance industry’s largest enterprise resource planning system, so they power the back office,” Gregg said. “They do a great job getting broad coverage in the U.S. market.”





In the formal announcement of the deal with Fullbay, RoadSync said the system is enabled by allowing repair shops that are using Fullbay to “leverage RoadSync’s fleet payment APIs within their existing Fullbay account to accept and manage fleet checks and fleet cards.”

“Through this partnership, RoadSync helps speed up and reduce back-office effort, enables fuel card and fleet check acceptance, and provides Fullbay with an essential feature for its robust shop management platform,” the statement said.

Gregg said Fullbay is set up now to take some forms of payments, such as credit and debit cards. But a wider variety of payment methods will now be available as a result of the tie-in with RoadSync.

Fullbay CEO Patrick McKittrick, in the prepared statement, said his company “is constantly innovating to provide the best solution for commercial maintenance operations and this partnership allows us to ensure fleet payment collection and processing is frictionless. We see this as a big win for both organizations in terms of improving payment solutions for commercial repair shops.”

RoadSync earlier this year rolled out a new product, RoadSync Advance, which widened the ability to make payments using the RoadSync system to brokers and carriers. The original system was targeted at drivers on the road, and its roots are in a product that enabled drivers on the road to make payments to lumpers.

