Robinson Fresh opens border cold-chain hub as Mexico produce imports grow 

Robinson Fresh has opened a new 142,600-square-foot logistics center in Pharr, Texas, expanding its cross-border cold-chain capabilities as produce imports from Mexico continue to rise.

The facility, located about 4.5 miles from the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, is designed to speed the movement of fresh produce entering the U.S. while reducing border dwell times and protecting product freshness.

“Cross-border supply chains demand speed, precision, and a tight focus on each customer’s needs,” Robinson Fresh President Jose Rossignoli said. “This South Texas facility brings those capabilities together in one place, helping customers reduce dwell time, control costs, and get products to market faster.”

The Pharr facility includes 69 dock doors, multiple temperature zones and services such as cooling, ripening, quality control, repacking and cross-dock operations. It also carries Global Food Safety Initiative and USDA Organic certifications.

Rossignoli said the facility is part of Robinson Fresh’s broader strategy of integrating sourcing, transportation and supply-chain services into a single platform for retailers and foodservice customers. “What makes Robinson Fresh a leader in the fresh produce space is that we combine the sourcing activity with fresh supply chain activities,” Rossignoli told FreightWaves. “We provide our customers with a seamless experience — one transaction, one point of contact, one company.” Robinson Fresh is a division of brokerage giant C.H. Robinson focused on produce and perishable supply chains. The company services grocery retailers, wholesalers and foodservice customers across North America, including companies such as Whole Foods, H-E-B, Walmart and Sysco, Rossignoli said. Located in the town of Pharr in the Rio Grande Valley, the South Texas facility is one of the largest in the region. (Photo: Robinson Fresh) Border infrastructure increasingly critical According to the company, 98% of fresh produce imported from Mexico enters the U.S. through Texas, New Mexico, Arizona or California, with Texas accounting for 55% of total volumes. The Pharr facility is strategically positioned near major transportation infrastructure, including the Pharr-Reynosa and Anzalduas international bridges, McAllen International Airport, rail connections and the ports of Brownsville and Matamoros. Rossignoli said the Rio Grande Valley location was selected because of its importance in handling perishables moving from Mexico into the U.S. “These facilities specifically focus on imports that come from Mexico and South America,” Rossignoli said. “We’re talking about mangoes, bananas, avocados, tropicals and limes. It requires a certain ability of repacking, quality control and consolidation.” The logistics center represents a $33 million investment and is one of the largest facilities of its kind in the region, according to Rossignoli. Cold-chain reliability and technology focus Rossignoli said maintaining an uninterrupted cold chain has become increasingly important as retailers and restaurants demand fresher inventory and faster replenishment cycles. “To have a truly uninterrupted cold chain from field to our customers, we need facilities like this one to have the best technology and infrastructure,” Rossignoli said. “That way the quality and freshness of the produce can be what our customers expect.” The company also uses market intelligence, predictive analytics and consumer insights to help customers adapt to changing produce demand and supply-chain disruptions, he said. Robinson Fresh operates within C.H. Robinson’s broader temperature-controlled carrier network, which includes more than 450,000 contract carriers across North America. Rossignoli said the company expects produce imports from Mexico to continue growing as consumer demand remains strong across both retail and foodservice sectors. “Mexico will continue to be incredibly important for Robinson Fresh and for the produce space in North America,” Rossignoli said. “We see nothing but growth, and I think this facility is going to allow us to accelerate tha