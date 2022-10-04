Robot trucks get their own safety inspection treatment

Robot trucks are getting their own Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspections because, well, they are not like other trucks.

It took years of work by commercial motor vehicle inspectors, state highway patrols, inspection and enforcement experts, motor carriers, autonomous truck developers and government officials to develop standards to inspect trucks with automated driving systems.

“This is an important step that will facilitate safe and effective deployment of automation,” Kevin Grove, director of safety and technology policy for the American Trucking Associations, said in a news release.

The new rules approved Sept. 22 by the CVSA differ from how an inspector treats a human-driven truck.

Human drivers conduct a pre-trip and a post-trip inspection. Along the route, the driver faces weigh/inspection stations or random roadside stops for CVSA North American Standard Inspections.

Today’s roadside enforcement inspections rely on assistance from the driver. Robot-driven trucks without safety drivers don’t do that.

Training course for carriers inspecting robot trucks

The Enhanced CMV Inspection Program includes a no-defect, point-of-origin inspection program for ADS-equipped trucks that is more stringent than for human-driven trucks. It includes a 40-hour CVSA training course and exam for carrier personnel conducting the inspections.

“Enhanced CMV inspections will raise the bar for road safety while giving law enforcement increased transparency into autonomous truck operations,” said Ariel Wolf, general counsel for the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association.

Drivers will yield to CVSA inspectors to conduct pre-trip inspections on certain ADS-equipped trucks at their point of origin before they are put into service. Autonomous trucks that fail the inspection must be repaired.

CVSA inspectors also will conduct in-transit inspections at certain intervals throughout the trip. On the road, an ADS-equipped truck would have to show that it:

— Has passed the origin/destination inspection.

— Has automated driving systems functioning.

— Runs within its operational design domain, the conditions in which it is intended to operate safely.

Bypassing weigh stations

Autonomous vehicles checking those boxes would bypass fixed inspection sites. CVSA inspectors could pull over an autonomous truck only if they observe an imminent hazard or during a post-crash investigation. ADS-equipped vehicles must be able to respond to law enforcement should an officer attempt to pull one over.

“This enhanced inspection procedure for driverless commercial motor vehicles will ensure the highest level of safety and provide law enforcement with the information they need to be confident about the roadworthiness of autonomous trucks operating on our roadways,” said CVSA President Maj. Chris Nordloh with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Related articles:

Embark Trucks pull over for cop stops

Beer runs a proof point for autonomous freight

Roadcheck results: Brakes and tires once again top the charts

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler