Ron DeSantis expected to sign truck-towing reforms

Legislation aimed at reducing predatory billing against truckers who need towing services in Florida is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a source familiar with the reforms.

“We haven’t heard anything to the contrary, so we’re pretty confident the towing bill will be signed into law,” a Florida Senate staff member familiar with the legislation told FreightWaves. If approved by DeSantis, the law will go into effect July 1.

House Bill 179, sponsored by Republicans in the Florida House and Senate, was approved unanimously by the two chambers last week. The reforms have been a multiyear effort and a priority for the Florida Trucking Association, the group stated in a press release.

“This is a huge victory for trucking in Florida, the trucking industry nationally, who have seen invoices as high as $200,000, and the motoring public, who fall victim to predatory towing companies,” commented FTA President and CEO Alix Miller.



