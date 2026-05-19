Same Repair. Same Truck. Higher Invoice. Here Is the Number Behind What You Are Paying at the Parts Counter Right Now.

On October 17, 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, imposing a 25% tariff on imported medium and heavy-duty trucks and truck parts — Class 3 through Class 8 vehicles, engines, transmissions, tires, chassis components. It took effect November 1. For USMCA-compliant parts out of Mexico and Canada, the tariff applies only to the non-U.S. content of the component. Parts classified as knock-down kits or equivalent compilations? Fully dutiable, no exceptions. Clark Hill’s trade law analysis lays out the stacking rules and USMCA treatment in full if you need the legal detail.

Some carriers read the headline about new truck prices and figured it didn’t apply to them because they weren’t buying a new truck. That’s where the misread happened.

The components that fail most often on high-mileage trucks — injectors, turbochargers, EGR systems, DPF assemblies, transmissions — are now 20% to 30% more expensive to replace than they were before the tariff environment tightened. That’s according to Decisiv/TMC Parts and Labor Service Benchmark Report data cited by Decisiv CEO Tim Hardin. And the increase isn’t only from the tariff itself. Hardin has been clear on this: supply chain anxiety pricing is its own mechanism. Distributors and parts manufacturers reprice preemptively, before any physical shortage materializes. Truck News captured Hardin’s framing directly at the TMC annual meeting in Nashville: “Typically what I’ve seen is it gets priced into the supply chain regardless of whether there’s a physical impact or not.”

The Richmond Fed’s CFO Survey put a number on it: firms attribute close to 40% of total unit cost growth in 2025 and 2026 to tariffs and tariff-related uncertainty. Parts that aren’t directly subject to the tariff are catching price increases from the surrounding environment anyway.

Then there’s steel and aluminum. Section 232 duties on imported steel and aluminum now sit at 50%. Those input cost increases move through the manufacturing chain and land on the shelf at your local dealer. Brake components, chassis parts, frames, structural hardware — all of it is exposed.

The Invoice Isn’t Going to Tell You Why

Before you can make a smart call at the parts counter, you need to understand what’s actually driving the price. Not every line item is tariffed the same way, and the invoice won’t tell you which is which.

A part built entirely from U.S.-origin materials by a U.S. manufacturer carries no direct Section 232 exposure. A part assembled in the U.S. from USMCA-compliant Mexican or Canadian components carries partial exposure — only on the non-U.S. content. A fully imported part from outside USMCA coverage carries the full 25%. The Federal Register proclamation and CBP’s entry-filing guidance spell out the classifications, but distributors aren’t required to break any of that out on your invoice, and most don’t. What you see is one price that reflects wherever the component sits on that spectrum, plus whatever margin the distributor layered on top to cover their own uncertainty.

This matters because it determines which alternatives are actually worth pursuing — and which ones are just being marketed as cost-effective without the numbers to back it up.

The Remanufactured Parts Case Is Stronger Now Than It’s Ever Been

Remanufactured parts aren’t new to trucking. Cummins, for instance have run large-scale remanufacturing operations for years. What’s changed is their competitive position relative to new imported components — and the shift is significant.

Here’s why remaining parts are gaining ground right now: they’re rebuilt from cores sourced domestically. The remanufacturing process happens in the U.S., using a domestic workforce, starting from a domestic core. No Section 232 tariff exposure on the finished part. The global automotive parts remanufacturing market is projected at $74 billion in 2026, with North America holding roughly 45% of global market share, according to Persistence Market Research. That market is growing because cost pressure on new imported components is pushing buyers toward alternatives.

Remanufactured heavy-duty components — engines, transmissions, axles, brake systems, turbochargers, injectors, DPF assemblies — typically run 30% to 70% less than new parts while carrying equivalent performance specifications. The American Trucking Associations’ total cost of ownership analysis supports that range. That cost gap existed before the tariff. It’s wider now because the baseline price of the new imported alternative went up, not because reman quality changed.

Multiple aftermarket distributors reported in Trucks, Parts, Service’s 2026 State of Industry Report that remanufactured and rebuilt components are outperforming the broader parts market as fleets hunt for cost relief without trading away reliability.

Know What You’re Actually Buying

The term gets misused, so it’s worth being specific.

A remanufactured part is not a used part. It is not the quick shop rebuild your independent mechanic does on a slow Tuesday. A legitimate remanufactured component goes through a defined engineering process: complete disassembly, cleaning, inspection, replacement of every wear item, reassembly to OEM tolerances, and testing to OEM performance standards. The finished product carries a warranty — in most cases equivalent to or better than what you’d get on a new part.

What you’re looking for is a component from a formal remanufacturing operation. These have traceable rebuild processes, documented testing, and stated warranty terms. That’s a different thing from a “rebuilt” unit a small shop produced with unknown parts and no formal quality standard.

Decisiv’s Service Relationship Management platform data — covering more than seven million assets across 300,000-plus monthly service events — shows that powertrain repairs are the top service category across every truck age bracket. Brakes rank in the top four across every bracket as well. Those are exactly the categories where remanufactured supply is deepest and most mature. That’s not coincidence. It’s where demand has always been highest, which is why the reman infrastructure built up around those components first.

On DPF systems specifically: these are among the steepest year-over-year cost increases in the Decisiv/TMC benchmark data. Remanufactured DPF units and DOC assemblies are available through multiple channels, and the cost differential versus new on a post-2010 diesel is not small. If you’ve been treating your DPF as a new-parts-only repair, that assumption is worth revisiting.

If You’re Running One Truck

The tariff isn’t going to hit you in one big capital event. It chips away — every time you buy a component. An injector set that ran $1,800 eighteen months ago might be $2,200 today. A turbocharger that was $900 is closer to $1,100. Not catastrophic individually. Spread across a full maintenance year, across the life of a truck, they add up.

Your move is simple and most operators skip it: ask your parts supplier whether they stock a remanufactured alternative for whatever you need, and ask for the warranty documentation on that remaining part before you say yes to anything. Don’t accept the first price on a new part without asking the question. If a shop is sourcing parts for you as part of a repair estimate, ask whether they priced the remaining equivalent. Some shops default to new OEM because that’s the supplier relationship they have — not because the reman option is inferior.

If You’re Running 5 to 20 Trucks

At this scale, the tariff’s impact is concentrated enough to show up in your P&L. A 10-truck fleet at 100,000 miles per truck per year runs through multiple powertrain, brake, and emissions system service events every quarter. When parts on high-ticket components are running 20% to 30% higher, that’s not background noise.

Formalize your sourcing policy. A written parts procurement standard that specifies which component categories are approved for remanufactured sourcing, which reman suppliers or brands are on your approved list, and what warranty documentation is required before a reman part goes into your fleet. This isn’t paperwork for its own sake — it’s the same discipline larger fleets have used for years to control parts costs, scaled down to something a 10-truck operation can actually run.

Several aftermarket distributors have built fleet programs specifically around remanufactured heavy-duty components, with tiered pricing tied to volume and core return agreements. The core return piece matters: when you install a reman component, you return the worn-out original as a “core” to the remanufacturer, and that return reduces your net cost. Some distributors extend credit against future purchases for timely core returns. If your fleet isn’t in a formal core return program right now, you’re leaving real money on the table.

ATRI research found that fleets in the five-to-twenty-five truck range handle about 48% of their maintenance in-house, compared to 62% for fleets over 1,000 trucks. Smaller fleets are more dependent on outside shops and distributors for sourcing — which makes the relationship and the negotiation more important, not less. Your shop is not automatically optimizing for your cost. That’s your job.

The Lead Time Problem Nobody’s Talking About

Price is only half the tariff’s maintenance impact. The other half is availability.

When the tariff structure creates uncertainty about import volumes, distributors adjust their stocking behavior. Some reduce speculative inventory on tariff-exposed parts. Others pre-buy ahead of anticipated price increases. Neither pattern is consistent, and the result is uneven availability across the parts channel. Fleet Equipment Magazine’s analysis of the Section 232 action flagged this directly: fleet operators relying on imported replacement components could face longer lead times on top of higher costs. Decisiv’s platform data backs it up — when a part isn’t in local distributor stock, a truck sits. The repair itself might be routine. The downtime isn’t.

Remanufactured parts from domestic remanufacturers aren’t immune from inventory swings. But their supply chain runs on domestic cores, not imported raw goods or finished components. That structural difference matters when a truck is down on a Thursday and a shop is telling you the imported alternative is two weeks out.

What the Rest of 2026 Looks Like

The tariff structure isn’t going away. S&P Global Mobility and ACT Research have both noted that the demand impact on new trucks could reduce purchases by as much as 17% — which means more fleets will extend existing assets rather than replace them. More high-mileage trucks in service means more demand for exactly the components that wear hardest and cost the most to replace.

Ken Bumgardner, president at Royal Truck and Utility Trailer in Michigan, told Trucks, Parts, Service he expects the first half of 2026 to stay constrained before conditions improve later in the year. That window — right now, before freight demand recovery pushes utilization back up — is when smart operators build the sourcing relationships and procurement discipline that protect them when trucks are running hard again.

Tim Denoyer, Vice President and Senior Analyst at ACT Research, framed the trade exposure plainly: “We think international trade is a major question, particularly for trucking, driving 16% to 25% of U.S. surface freight volume.” The tariff’s effect on your parts bill is the maintenance expression of a much larger policy. You don’t control the policy. You do control where you source, who you buy from, and whether you’ve built the relationship to move fast when something breaks.

That’s the lever you have. Use it.

The Other Technology Story Running Parallel to All of This

While you’re managing parts costs on the trucks you’re running today, there’s a separate equipment story building in the background — one that doesn’t affect your next repair bill but will affect the competitive environment you operate in over the next three to five years.

In October 2025, the same month the Section 232 truck parts tariff was signed, FMCSA quietly granted Aurora Innovation a waiver allowing autonomous trucks to use cab-mounted electronic warning beacons instead of the reflective triangles that federal safety regulations have always required a human driver to manually deploy when a truck is stopped on the roadside. Minor technical accommodation, on its face. Morgan Stanley freight transportation analyst Ravi Shanker didn’t read it that way. “We believe this is a significant milestone in the path to widespread commercial adoption of autonomous trucking,” Shanker wrote in a research note, “because while the overall regulatory environment for autonomous trucking is quite favorable, small practical rules friction like this has been viewed as significant hurdles by some parties pushing back on its adoption.”

The waiver isn’t exclusive to Aurora. FMCSA made it available to any motor carrier operating Level 4 autonomous trucks, provided they notify FMCSA in writing and certify compliance with the waiver’s terms and conditions. That structural detail matters: this isn’t a favor to one company. It’s a regulatory framework being built in real time.

Legislation introduced in Congress this year — the America Drives Act — would go further. It would codify FMCSA’s position that federal safety regulations don’t require a human driver, direct the agency to update all relevant rules for autonomous vehicles by 2027, and exempt fully autonomous trucks from human-specific requirements including hours of service and drug testing mandates.

None of this means autonomous trucks are arriving on your lane next quarter. Nationwide commercial deployment at scale is still years away, and the technology remains concentrated on specific high-volume corridors. But the regulatory architecture is being built faster than most small carriers are tracking it. The operators who understand what’s coming — and start thinking now about how their value proposition differentiates from what an AV carrier can and can’t do — will be in a better position than the ones who read about it after the fact.

Your trucks, your customer relationships, your flexibility for complex freight and non-standard lanes — those advantages don’t replicate easily on a short timeline. But knowing why that’s true, and being able to articulate it to shippers, matters more as the regulatory environment keeps moving in this direction.