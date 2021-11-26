Sendle cuts shipping rates for small businesses with Sendle Swift program

The upstart last-mile logistics firm Sendle, which is already trying to muscle into the U.S. parcel delivery market with its flat-rate shipping and no surcharge promises, is upping its game again with Sendle Swift, a two-day courier service designed for small and midsize sellers in nine U.S. states.

Sendle Swift slashes the prices on two-day shipping in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington to as low as $2.60 per package. The company said it plans to roll out the program in more locations across the U.S. in 2022. Sendle said that 95% of packages will arrive at their destinations within the two days and 100% of all shipments will be carbon neutral.

Pricing varies depending on the size of the package and ultimate destination, but any parcel under a half pound shipping less than 150 miles will be $2.60. All other half-pound packages will cost $3.40 regardless of distance. The most expensive package in the program is a $9 shipping fee for an item weighing less than 20 pounds, measuring up to 864 cubic inches and traveling over 651 miles. That is a 53% savings off Sendle’s previous price of $19.05, it said.

There are no subscriptions or contracts for shipping with Sendle Swift, the company noted.

In August, Sendle announced it would not issue any peak-season surcharges, even as UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service announced temporary charges. Sendle has designed its networks specifically for e-commerce businesses, offering local (less than 150 miles) and national rates, but unlike other providers, shippers pay flat rates based on weight. Sendle said its rates can be as much as 88% less than using traditional carriers. It has integrations with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), Squarespace and WooCommerce.

In May, Sendle offered a limited-time “Happy Hour” shipping service, allowing new customers to the platform to ship any item weighing less than 10 pounds for $1.

All shipments on Sendle’s platform are carbon neutral, as the company works with South Pole to offset the carbon generated by each shipment, applying a portion of the shipping cost for each package to sustainability projects run by South Pole.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Drones are flying into weather data deserts. Can they be stopped?

Navigating COVID-19 shipping chaos: Finding capacity and servicing the customer

Need a warehouse? You may have to wait 9 months