Shipping tech provider EasyPost partners with last-mile firm Swyft

If you’re a fan of cycling, Formula One or college football, you may be familiar with EasyPost.

The shipping technology company sponsors teams in each of the former two sports, and it even managed to get its name attached to college football’s Hawaii Bowl. Now, the growing company is looking to make a bigger name for itself in the arena of transportation and logistics.

Lehi, Utah-based EasyPost and last-mile solutions provider Swyft on Wednesday announced a partnership that allows shippers in major U.S. and Canadian cities to access Swyft’s last-mile network on the EasyPost platform. Cities now eligible for next-day delivery on the platform include Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Toronto and Calgary, Alberta.

The move to add last-mile capabilities comes a few months after EasyPost hit a $1.5 billion valuation, with an initial public offering slated for sometime this year.

“Swyft provides shippers with a real solution to meet rising customer expectations, and we are thrilled to add them to our growing list of expert carriers,” said Richard Metzler, vice president of carrier partnerships at EasyPost. “They will be a great asset to our customers who need reliable and affordable next-day delivery.”

Swyft, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, guarantees next-day delivery with a 98% on-time rate in major U.S. and Canadian metro areas. The platform offers easy integration and competitive pricing, relying on a network of regional couriers. Founded in April 2020, Swyft shipped over 1 million parcels in its first year.

“Swyft is delighted to offer a reliable courier network to EasyPost users,” said Daniel Wang, director of marketplace at Swyft. “Users can now access the regional courier network across major metros easily.”

With Swyft and its last-mile capabilities on board, EasyPost continues to build out its application program interface-based platform. Last November, Business Insider reported the company was planning up to five acquisitions as it prepares for a 2022 IPO. But while it has yet to make a purchase, the firm has signed a number of partnerships to bolster its offering.

Watch: The Next Chapter For Last Mile

So far this year, EasyPost has integrated with Buku Ship, Infigo, Linnworks and several others. And just last week, it updated its API to include carbon emissions calculations for each individual shipment. The updated API also gives shippers a way to purchase carbon offsets and offer carbon-neutral shipping options to customers.

EasyPost CEO Jarrett Streebin appeared live on Cheddar News in March to discuss the company’s pre-IPO strategy. Streebin mentioned the company was wrapping up an acquisition and that “another few” acquisitions would be made throughout the year. He also affirmed EasyPost’s desire to launch its IPO in 2022.

“We think sometime this year is a good time for us,” Streebin said. “I just think it’s the right next step for the company.”

