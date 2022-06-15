  • DTS.USA
    5.810
    0.008
    0.1%
  • NTI.USA
    2.880
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • NTID.USA
    2.810
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • NTIDL.USA
    1.920
    -0.030
    -1.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    7.980
    -0.150
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,844.840
    50.600
    0.4%
  • DTS.USA
    5.810
    0.008
    0.1%
  • NTI.USA
    2.880
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • NTID.USA
    2.810
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • NTIDL.USA
    1.920
    -0.030
    -1.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    7.980
    -0.150
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,844.840
    50.600
    0.4%
NewsSFOO22

Small Fleet recap: How SONAR data can help position carriers into better markets

SONAR is a tactical resource to use when looking for markets with better opportunities

Photo of Corey Smith Corey SmithWednesday, June 15, 2022
1 minute read

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet and Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: SONAR demo for Small Fleets

DETAILS: By reading rejection rates, SONAR data can be advantageous for smaller carriers that may be looking to move out of a particular market and position themselves into another.

SPEAKERS: Eric Larsen and Zach Blanchard

BIOS: Larsen is based in Phoenix and joined FreightWaves in January 2021 after spending four years with Truckstop.com. Prior to getting into FreightTech, he worked in digital marketing and sales for Gannett and Yelp.

Blanchard is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and has been at FreightWaves since June 2021. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he fulfilled his graduate level internship as a data analyst and also worked as a freight broker while completing his master’s.

Watch the chat

Tags
Photo of Corey Smith Corey SmithWednesday, June 15, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Corey Smith

Corey Smith

Corey is a staff writer for FreightWaves covering SONAR updates. He is a graduate of the University of Memphis, majoring in supply chain management. He has experience in air, intermodal and parcel operations, as well as LTL and full truckload transportation management. He enjoys basketball, cinema and traveling.