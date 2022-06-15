Small Fleet recap: How SONAR data can help position carriers into better markets

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet and Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: SONAR demo for Small Fleets

DETAILS: By reading rejection rates, SONAR data can be advantageous for smaller carriers that may be looking to move out of a particular market and position themselves into another.

SPEAKERS: Eric Larsen and Zach Blanchard

BIOS: Larsen is based in Phoenix and joined FreightWaves in January 2021 after spending four years with Truckstop.com. Prior to getting into FreightTech, he worked in digital marketing and sales for Gannett and Yelp.

Blanchard is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and has been at FreightWaves since June 2021. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he fulfilled his graduate level internship as a data analyst and also worked as a freight broker while completing his master’s.

