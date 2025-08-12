Small Fleets, Brokers Hold Steady Optimism Despite Freight Market Headwinds

Truckstop.com/Bloomberg Intelligence midyear survey reveals industry resilience as carriers and brokers navigate challenging conditions. The freight industry’s grassroots operators aren’t throwing in the towel just yet. Despite revenue challenges and tariff concerns, 85% of carriers and 83% of brokers expect volumes to rise or stay flat over the next six months.

A challenging first half of 2025 left many carriers and brokers scrambling to maintain margins or recover from what seems like a year-long, never-ending bloodbath. A new midyear survey from Truckstop.com and Bloomberg Intelligence shows the small fleet and brokerage community remains cautiously optimistic about the months ahead.

The survey, which captured responses from 204 carrier firms and 185 brokerages, paints a picture of an industry that’s been battered but not broken. While revenue growth has been elusive for most, only 16% of carriers and 36% of brokers reported year-over-year gains; the majority still believe better days are coming.

“Many carriers and brokers remained optimistic through the first half of 2025 despite facing difficulties,” said Todd Markusic, customer insights manager at Truckstop.com. “While the freight market underperformed in the second quarter, with no clear resolution for how tariffs will impact the economy, many in the industry are expecting a recovery in the next six months.”