Small trucking firms file wave of bankruptcies across U.S.

A string of small trucking and logistics companies across the U.S. have filed for bankruptcy protection in recent weeks, underscoring continued financial pressure on smaller carriers as freight demand remains uneven and costs stay elevated.

The filings include Liberty Carriers Inc., NAS Logistics LLC, Golden Spirit Freight LLC, NV Freight Inc., Star One Transport LLC, and PSS Trucking Inc., spanning jurisdictions from California and Texas to Illinois and Florida.

While larger carriers may have begun to stabilize, this wave of bankruptcies suggests the small-carrier segment remains under significant strain heading into 2026.

Small fleets, mixed scale operators caught in downturn

The bankruptcies span a wide range of fleet sizes — from single-truck operators to mid-sized regional carriers — highlighting how stress is hitting both micro fleets and scaling operators.

NV Freight Inc., based in the Chicago area, had a fleet of about 52 tractors and 52 drivers hauling general freight. Despite its size, the company filed for Chapter 11 in April and disclosed liabilities up to $10 million. NAS Logistics LLC, headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas, is a medium-sized carrier with 27 trucks and 25 drivers, logging more than 2.6 million miles in 2024. It filed for Chapter 11 with $100K–$500K in assets and up to $10M in liabilities. Liberty Carriers Inc., based in Livermore, California, operated 8 power units and 8 drivers hauling general freight and building materials. The company filed for Chapter 11 on Thursday, reporting $100K–$500K in assets and $1M–$10M in liabilities. Micro-carriers among hardest hit Several filings involved extremely small operators — a segment widely viewed as the most vulnerable in the current freight cycle. Star One Transport LLC, based in Miami, operated just one truck and one driver, hauling general freight and specialized cargo such as lithium batteries. The company filed for Chapter 11 on April 3. PSS Trucking Inc., headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, operated 3 trucks and 3 drivers in interstate freight service. A related entity, PSS Trucking LLC, shows similar small-scale operations with one truck and one driver. The company filed for Chapter 11 in late March. These filings reinforce a broader industry trend: single-truck and small fleet operators are often the first to exit when spot rates soften and financing costs rise. Liquidation signals deeper distress Not all companies are attempting to reorganize. Golden Spirit Freight LLC, based in Hemet, California, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation, reporting less than $50,000 in assets and under $100,000 in liabilities. Chapter 7 filings typically indicate a shutdown rather than a restructuring effort.