Snap-on Acquires Diesel Laptops for $100 Million: A Big Step for Heavy-Duty Truck Repair

(The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.)



Snap-on Incorporated just bought Diesel Laptops for $100 million in cash. The deal closed on June 8, 2026. The move gives Snap-on a stronger foothold in the world of big truck and heavy equipment repair. Snap-on is a well-known company famous for its high-quality tools sold from their signature red-and-white vans. Painted in bright red with large, bold white and red Snap-on logos, these iconic trucks are familiar sights at virtually every shop in America, a rolling hardware store designed specifically for technicians.

Snap-on makes hand tools, power tools, toolboxes, and diagnostic equipment used by mechanics everywhere. Snap-on also provides repair information and systems that help shops fix vehicles faster. In 2025, the company brought in about $4.7 billion in sales. Its Repair Systems & Information Group handles the diagnostics and data side of the business. Diesel Laptops will now join that group.

Diesel Laptops, based in Irmo, South Carolina, focuses on commercial trucks and off-highway equipment. The company, founded in 2010 by Tyler Robertson, sells diagnostic tools, software, and repair information made for heavy-duty equipment. Its customers include truck repair shops, fleet operators, and businesses in mining, farming, construction, and infrastructure. Full disclaimer: before we sold my family’s heavy-duty maintenance and repair business, I was a customer too!

Mechanics use Diesel Laptops products to plug into a truck’s computer system, read trouble codes, run tests, and get step-by-step repair guides. The tools cover both on-road trucks and off-road machines. Beyond that, Diesel offers training and technical support from actual diesel technicians. The goal is to help shops diagnose problems quickly, so trucks get back on the road sooner. This was the motivation behind Diesel’s acquisition of Pretekt, now known as Watchtower, a company specializing in AI-powered predictive maintenance and remote vehicle monitoring.

Why This Deal Matters Modern trucks and equipment have become much more complex. They use advanced computers, emissions systems, and sensors. Finding and fixing problems without the right tools and data can take hours or even days. That downtime costs fleets real money and can ripple through supply chains when loads sit waiting. Snap-on already has strong diagnostics for cars and light trucks. Adding Diesel Laptops expands its reach into the heavy-duty market. The purchase strengthens Snap-on’s collection of real-world repair data, information gathered from actual fixes on trucks and equipment. Better data means mechanics get more accurate guidance across many makes and models. It’s all about driving mechanic efficiency. And for fleet managers and repair shops, this could mean access to more complete diagnostic solutions under one company. In the supply chain world, reliable truck maintenance is critical. Every hour a truck sits broken is an hour a load isn’t moving. Stronger diagnostics help reduce those delays by helping identify the right part at the right time for the right price. Shops that can fix trucks faster keep fleets rolling and support smoother goods movement across the country. The $100 million price tag shows Snap-on sees real growth potential in heavy-duty repair, an industry that exceeds $100 billion in annual spend. Diesel brings specialized knowledge and customers in a market that continues to grow with more freight moving by truck and more equipment working in construction and agriculture. This acquisition is a clear signal: the companies that succeed in vehicle repair will be the ones that combine great tools with deep repair knowledge and data. For anyone who keeps trucks and heavy equipment running, this deal is worth watching. Matthew Leffler is a transportation attorney, adjunct professor of law at Michigan State University College of Law, and the host of the Armchair Attorney® Podcast. He can be reached at matthew@armchairattorney.com







