NewsTop StoriesTruckingTruckloadTruckload Carriers

Sparks, heir apparent to Voie as head of Women in Trucking, resigns

Transport veteran to become executive director at National Motor Freight Traffic Association

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonFriday, January 28, 2022
1 minute read
(Photo: Women in Transport Inc.)

Deborah Ruane Sparks, the heir apparent to Ellen Voie as president and CEO of the Women in Trucking Association Inc. (WIT), has resigned to become the executive director of the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), which oversees the system that classifies commodities for transportation based on several shipment characteristics.

Sparks (pictured) will take over on Feb. 14, the Alexandria, Virginia-based group said.

Sparks joined WIT in January 2020 as vice president as part of a strategy to transition into Voie’s role upon her retirement. In an e-mail on Thursday, Voie said that she still plans to retire by July 2023, and that she is hopeful a successor is chosen soon.

A 20-year transportation industry veteran, Sparks was previously the director of transportation and community outreach at Wreaths Across America, a group that travels the country placing wreaths on the headstones of fallen American servicemen and women. Before that, she served as vice president of business development at the Truckload Carriers Association and director of marketing for American Trucking Associations.

Voie founded the nonprofit WIT in 2007 to expand opportunities for women in trucking and to give females a greater voice in industry issues. WIT today has about 6,000 corporate and individual members in 10 countries. Women account for about 10% of all over-the-road drivers in the U.S., according to WIT estimates.

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.
