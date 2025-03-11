St. Louis region most efficient US inland port district, data shows

New data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows the St. Louis region is home to the most efficient inland port district in the country.

The data was based on tons moved per river mile in 2022, the most recent year for which numbers are available. According to a news release from the St. Louis Regional Freightway, the region’s barge industry handled a whopping 369,309 tons per mile, around four times the average tons per mile moved by the other eight U.S. inland port districts.

The St. Louis Regional Freightway is a bistate regional freight district and comprehensive authority for freight operations in eight counties in southwestern Illinois and eastern Missouri, which make up the St. Louis metropolitan area.

St. Louis Metro Ports include the following ports: America’s Central Port in Illinois, Southwest Regional Port District in Illinois, St. Louis City Port Authority in Missouri, St. Louis County Port Authority in Missouri and Jefferson County Port Authority in Missouri.



