Staged truck crashes could bring 20 years in federal prison under new bill

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., introduced legislation Wednesday targeting staged crashes involving commercial motor vehicles. The Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act would make intentionally causing such a collision a federal crime. The proposal also covers people who organize or arrange these schemes. Attorneys, physicians and other knowing co-conspirators could also face prosecution.

Bill creates federal penalties

Under the proposal, a participant could receive up to 20 years in federal prison. Organizers would face the same maximum punishment as drivers. Serious bodily injury or death would trigger a minimum 20-year sentence. Courts could also impose fines under Title 18.

“Anyone who stages or helps stage an accident with a commercial motor vehicle endangers people’s lives and livelihoods,” Moody said. “On top of that, these stunts run up insurance premiums for everyone,” she added. Moody also addressed the potential consequences for participants. “This legislation sends a clear message: if you do this, you will be prosecuted,” Moody said.