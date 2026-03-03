Straightship, Dragonfly partner on turnkey U.S.-to-Canada e-commerce service

Straightship and Dragonfly recently announced a strategic partnership that aims to simplify northbound e-commerce by offering U.S. retailers a single integration point into the Canadian market.

The collaboration pairs Straightship’s cross-border logistics expertise with Dragonfly’s last-mile network, which covers 96% of Canadian residential addresses.

“Canada is a uniquely complex delivery landscape — dense urban hubs, remote rural communities, and everything in between,” said Pooja Nagpal, chief revenue and product officer at Dragonfly.

The service addresses the fragmented handoffs that have long plagued cross-border shipments. Rather than coordinating multiple carriers and customs brokers, merchants receive one tracking number from origin to Canadian consignee.

Nagpal said traditional cross-border options have been expensive and fragmented. “It’s a step-by-step process. You can go to a post office, fill out the forms and then wait for postal delivery,” she said. “However, in our solution, we worked with Straightship for a year.”

“We are now offering U.S. clients an end-to-end U.S.-to-Canada solution with a single rate card,” Nagpal said. “They don’t have to worry about LTL or FTL pickups from their warehouse in the U.S. They don’t have to worry about customs clearance, and they do not have to worry about final-mile delivery.”

Nagpal described Canada’s distinct logistical hurdles that differ sharply from domestic U.S. operations. She explained the geography.

“In Canada, there are two geographies that cover, what, 75% of the population — your B.C.s and your Toronto-Montreal area — and the rest, it’s rugged,” she said. “It’s beautiful lakes and rivers and mountains, but it’s difficult terrain.”

Dragonfly delivers to remote postal codes including Williams Lake in British Columbia, maintaining consistent service levels regardless of location.

The technology infrastructure enables customs clearance while trucks remain in motion, with manifests pre-cleared before reaching the border.

This can be especially helpful for air cargo. “They pick it up; the manifest is already cleared as it enters the border,” said Nagpal.

The duty-paid structure designates the Canadian consignee as the importer of record, creating individual business-to-consumer transactions rather than blanket clearances.

“This is the beauty of this program — in that manifest, the consignee is the importer of record that’s able to clear, so nobody is blanket clearing the goods,” Nagpal said. “It’s a B2C single transaction.”

William Qu, managing director at Straightship, said the partnership fills a market need.

“U.S. brands need a reliable, simple path of entry into Canada,” Qu said. “Partnering with Dragonfly allows us to connect our cross-border capacity with a proven in-country delivery network, creating a truly turnkey solution.”

The service leverages the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which facilitates northbound trade. “Canadians, we love to buy the brands,” Nagpal said. “So that brand enablement — the ability to shop from a U.S. platform or marketplace and get it at your home in seven days end to end — is what Canadian consumers really want.”

Delivery windows range from two days in major metropolitan areas to seven days for remote regions. The partnership addresses operational challenges unique to Canada’s geography, where 75% of the population concentrates in British Columbia and the Toronto-Montreal corridor while the remainder lives across rugged terrain that experiences extreme winter conditions.

The companies transitioned from a proof-of-concept pilot to their first joint client launch in early February.

Straightship specializes in air, ocean and ground transportation with a primary focus on door-to-door movements between Asia and North America, while Dragonfly — founded in 1986 as Intelcom Courrier Canada and based in Montreal — operates last-mile networks in Canada, Australia and the Netherlands.