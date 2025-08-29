MyCarrier Portal and Carrier Assure integrate to make carrier vetting easier

The state of the freight market is rife with fraud and safety risks. It’s not a matter of if something will happen to an organization, it’s a matter of when will it happen. Once incident can derail even the best-run supply chains. As a result technology providers are doubling down on tools that give brokers and shippers clearer visibility into carrier performance.
A new partnership between MyCarrier Portal and Carrier Assure aims to do just that, embedding Carrier Assure’s scoring directly into the MyCarrier Portal workflow to streamline onboarding, strengthen monitoring, and help prevent costly missteps before they occur.
The collaboration was born out of demand from mutual customers who were already pairing MyCarrier Portal’s carrier onboarding platform with Carrier Assure’s safety and fraud rating system.
Brokers and shippers often found themselves jumping between platforms, first running MyCarrier Portal assessments, then cross-checking Carrier Assure scores. Danielle Spinelli, Account Executive at MyCarrier Portal, said, “Everyone was already doing both steps.The partnership just brings the Carrier Assure score into the MyCarrier Portal dashboard, so users have everything in one place.”
Now, when a user searches for a carrier in MyCarrier Portal, they see Carrier Assure’s risk score alongside their own vetting results. If needed, they can click through directly into the Carrier Assurance portal for a deeper dive into why a carrier earned its rating.
The experience is configurable, allowing users to set parameters that match their own risk tolerance. For example, a “B” score could be flagged as a medium alert for one broker but considered acceptable for another. “It’s about helping customers navigate the gray area of vetting with guardrails that fit their business,” Spinelli added.
Carrier Assure’s scoring is built on a wide range of data points that go beyond surface-level safety metrics. The model incorporates factors such as business stability, DOT safety performance, inspection and violation trends, insurance and authority status, tracking reliability, and even the relationships between connected entities. This allows the system to identify unusual safety patterns, compliance gaps, or signs of business instability that may not show up in traditional checks.
Equally important is data quality. Carrier Assure requires documentation to back up user-submitted information, which is reviewed for accuracy and authenticity. Other inputs come from trusted third-party sources, giving customers confidence that fraudulent credentials, double-brokering, or outright identity theft will be flagged before a load is put at risk. The score is not designed to make absolute judgments but rather to surface risk patterns and help customers make better-informed decisions.
Feedback from early users has been resoundingly positive. Ina statement from Carrier Asure, “The entire team is LOVING the integration!”
According to Spinelli, much of the excitement comes from the way the integration removes bottlenecks in carrier onboarding and monitoring. If a carrier falls out of compliance or drops from an “A” to an “F,” MyCarrier Portal can automatically suspend them from use until further review.
At the same time, features like MacroPoint tracking add another layer of transparency by showing actual tracking reliability compared to expectations.
For brokers and shippers, the stakes in vetting carriers correctly have never been higher. Fraud cases, insurance gaps, and safety violations can lead to severe financial losses, reputational damage, and strained customer relationships.
The partnership between the two companies offers a more efficient, transparent, and user-driven approach to carrier management.
The partnership will be spotlighted during a webinar on September 25 at 2 p.m. ET, Smarter Carrier Vetting: Safety & Fraud Alerts That Work With You, where MyCarrier Portal and Carrier Assure will share how their combined tools are helping logistics professionals strengthen their defenses against risk while maintaining operational agility.