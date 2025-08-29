MyCarrier Portal and Carrier Assure integrate to make carrier vetting easier

The state of the freight market is rife with fraud and safety risks. It’s not a matter of if something will happen to an organization, it’s a matter of when will it happen. Once incident can derail even the best-run supply chains. As a result technology providers are doubling down on tools that give brokers and shippers clearer visibility into carrier performance.

A new partnership between MyCarrier Portal and Carrier Assure aims to do just that, embedding Carrier Assure’s scoring directly into the MyCarrier Portal workflow to streamline onboarding, strengthen monitoring, and help prevent costly missteps before they occur.

The collaboration was born out of demand from mutual customers who were already pairing MyCarrier Portal’s carrier onboarding platform with Carrier Assure’s safety and fraud rating system.

Brokers and shippers often found themselves jumping between platforms, first running MyCarrier Portal assessments, then cross-checking Carrier Assure scores. Danielle Spinelli, Account Executive at MyCarrier Portal, said, “Everyone was already doing both steps.The partnership just brings the Carrier Assure score into the MyCarrier Portal dashboard, so users have everything in one place.”