Supply chain crisis forces airlines to get creative with aircraft parts

The commercial aviation industry is navigating a serious supply chain crisis, leading airlines and aircraft lessors to adopt innovative strategies to maintain operational readiness. Recently, aircraft lessor Azorra partnered with Delta Material Services (DMS) to dismantle an Airbus A220-300 for spare parts, marking the first such occurrence for this relatively new aircraft model. Although dismantling modern aircraft is uncommon, this situation underscores the severity of the ongoing component shortage.

At the heart of the crisis are persistent issues concerning Pratt & Whitney’s PW1500G engines, widely used in the Airbus A220 fleet. These engines, despite their efficiency, have faced frequent reliability concerns, resulting in numerous inspections and prolonged maintenance periods. With multiple aircraft grounded due to such complications, the demand for available spare engines and parts has grown significantly.

Beyond specific engine-related challenges, manufacturers are experiencing dramatic backlogs in aircraft production, intensifying constraints across the sector. According to Alton Aviation Consultancy’s latest analysis, narrowbody aircraft — which are the backbone of airlines’ short- and medium-haul services — now face delivery delays of nearly a decade.

Moreover, widebody aircraft production has also slowed, leaving airlines facing waits of seven to eight years for new deliveries. In turn, airlines have been compelled to adjust fleet strategies, opting to extend the useful life of existing aircraft to cope with prolonged delivery timelines.



