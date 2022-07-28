Stord introduces supply chain software designed specifically for brands

Just days after announcing its entry into cold storage, flexibility cloud supply chain firm Stord is introducing a software platform designed for brands to optimize their supply chains.

Stord One Commerce is vendor- and sale-channel agnostic. It allows brands to piece together their various logistics technology across providers, eliminating siloed data and additional software implementations.

“We started building this technology a few years back to support our own massively complex, intricate supply chain network of both partner and first-party facilities enabling B2B, B2C and omnichannel port-to-porch fulfillment,” said Jacob Boudreau, CTO and co-founder of Stord. “After battle testing our platform with customers like BodyArmor, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio and Dollar General, we decided to make it available for all brands, regardless of whether they partner with us for logistics.”

Stord said the tech solution serves as a “digital glue” that acts as a control tower and connects all elements of a brand’s supply chain. It features four components:

Visibility into orders, inventory and shipments with extensive operational metrics and dashboards.

Orchestration of the full order life cycle from incoming sales channels to fulfillment channels while intelligently automating order routing across multiple locations. Analytics help manage performance both inside and beyond the warehouse.

Optimization that powers business decisions by maximizing inventory return on investment and optimizing fulfillment across multiple channels.

Connectivity of all of a brand’s disparate systems from ERPs and warehouse management systems to online marketplaces and retail partner systems in a single platform.

“Better logistics alone will not solve today’s supply chain woes,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. “Physical logistics capabilities across transportation, warehousing and fulfillment have been around since the dawn of retail. You won’t find a single brand that doesn’t have some way of handling these pieces today, but nonetheless, supply chain remains a massive challenge for most brands and consumers.”

Henry added that in talking with brands, Stord sees common pain points, including disconnected systems, access to actionable data insights and the inability to efficiently orchestrate and optimize supply chain operations.

On Tuesday, Stord announced a partnership for cold storage capacity inside Fresh Del Monte facilities around the country. Stord customers have access to 22 of Fresh Del Monte’s 34 U.S. facilities for storage. Henry told Modern Shipper that Stord customers will have access to some Fresh Del Monte supply chain capabilities and that all order management and inventory management will be visible and orchestrated by Stord’s cloud supply chain software.

While Fresh Del Monte is making space in only 22 of its 34 facilities available, Henry said those locations are strategically located throughout the East Coast, West Coast and Midwest, giving Stord customers nationwide fulfillment capabilities.

