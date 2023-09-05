Taiwan-based electronics maker investing $500M in Mexico

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said Tuesday that it’s partnering with the Chihuahua state government in Mexico to advance nearshoring, workforce training and energy solutions.

The $500 million investment is aimed at expanding the company’s manufacturing capabilities in Mexico, Foxconn officials said.

“This partnership reflects a shared vision between Foxconn and Chihuahua to elevate the [state’s] industrial capabilities, empower its workforce and contribute to sustainable economic development,” Foxconn said in a news release. “By combining expertise and resources, the effort is anticipated to drive positive change, shape the future of manufacturing and contribute to the prosperity of Chihuahua and its residents.”

Chihuahua is located in the northwestern part of Mexico and is bordered by Texas and New Mexico.

Foxconn said it will also work with the government in Chihuahua to optimize energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, as well as support sustainable power sources.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, was founded in 1974. It has grown to become an international business empire, with revenue of $220 billion last year. Its top clients include Apple, Amazon, Nvidia and Tesla.





The company has more than 767,000 employees globally across 173 locations in 24 countries. Foxconn currently has four factories in Mexico, employing about 20,000 workers.

In Chihuahua state, Foxconn has three factories: one in the city of San Jeronimo, across the border from Santa Teresa, New Mexico, that assembles computers and two in Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, that makes cellphones and cable TV boxes.

The company also has a factory in Tijuana, across the border from San Diego, that manufactures LCD televisions.

