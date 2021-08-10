  • ITVI.USA
TCA head Lyboldt to retire in April; search on for a successor

New president to be in place by start of 2022, group says

John Lyboldt (FreightWaves photo)

The Truckload Carriers Association has launched a search for a successor for President John Lyboldt, who has announced his retirement effective next April.

In a prepared statement, the TCA said Lyboldt had informed the directors of the TCA last spring that he was planning on retiring. He has headed the organization since December 2015. 

The TCA has put together a search committee and hired an unidentified “outside consultant who has worked for nearly four decades” to help lead the search.

TCA’s annual meeting is set for Sept. 25-28 in Las Vegas. A progress report on the search is expected to be reported at that time, the TCA said in its statement. The goal, TCA said, is to have the new president working with the organization by the start of 2022 and begin to transition the staff leadership. 

Under Lyboldt’s leadership, according to the Washington area-based TCA, the group has grown to record-high membership, including year-on-year growth in 2021 of 6%. Its members operate 210,000 trucks and have $38 billion in annual truckload revenue, the statement said.

“During the worst of the pandemic, he guided TCA’s outreach to inform and educate its members about COVID-19, keeping them informed of regulatory waivers, and other information critical to keeping their trucks on the road,” Chairman Jim Ward said. Ward is also president of D.M. Bowman, based in Williamsport, Maryland. 

“We are confident we will recruit the right individual who can continue to grow TCA and expand our brand on the advocacy front while adding new services that benefit our members,” he said.

TCA has set up an email address to accept resumes: tcasearch2021@gmail.com. The organization said its staff is not accepting calls or email from people interested in the position.

Truck transportation jobs continued solid growth in July

Swift wins appeal in multimillion-dollar driver ‘poaching’ case

$92M Werner verdict from 2018 becomes a hot potato on appeal

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

