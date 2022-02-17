TCA Scholarship Fund now accepting applications

The Truckload Carriers Association has opened the application process for its annual Scholarship Fund.

Deadline for submitting an application is March 14, 2022. The online application will be hosted and administered by the Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges’ Scholarship Management Resources (SMR). All inquiries — such as how to apply, where to send course schedule and transcripts, etc. — will be answered by a SMR representative.

The application and more detailed information can be found at https://www.ofic.org/smr/tca.

The Scholarship Fund awards up to $6,250 per year, per full-time college student. In the 2021-22 school year, the TCA Scholarship Fund’s Board of Trustees awarded more than 55 students scholarships totaling more than $163,000, including several special scholarships in honor of organizations or significant contributors to TCA and the trucking industry.

Blake Quinn was the winner of the 2018-19 National Association of Independent Truckers Scholarship, being awarded $6,250.

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunities the TCA has provided me through their scholarships,” Quinn said. “Because of the TCA, I’ve been able to put a lot more focus into my degree; I can’t begin to explain how much that has paid off.”

Quinn’s father works for Prime Inc. based in Springfield, Missouri.

Scholarship winners must have a connection to the industry. Any student in good standing (minimum grade point average of 3.0) who will be attending an accredited, four-year college or university as a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior, and who is either the child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee or is an employee of a TCA member company or is the child, grandchild, or spouse of an independent contractor or an independent contractor affiliated with a TCA member company is encouraged to apply.

“College can be stressful enough, disregarding student loan debt,” Austin Wagner, TCA’s 2021-22 John Kaburick Scholarship recipient, said. “When you add that into the equation, students bear a heavy burden. Receiving a TCA scholarship this year has helped me to be at ease and allowed me to focus more intently on my schoolwork.”

Wagner, who has ties to McLeod Software in Birmingham, Alabama, received $4,500. He is studying marketing/entrepreneurial studies.

Businesses interested in contributing to the Scholarship Fund can make a donation via the TCA website.

Listen: Chairman Darrel Wilson talks about the TCA Scholarship Fund



On a recent segment of TCA’s “Load ’em Up, Move ’em Out” on the Dave Nemo Show (SiriusXM Channel 146), TCA Scholarship Fund Chairman and Wilson Logistics’ Founder and CEO, Darrel Wilson, and TCA’s Senior Director of Outreach & Engagement Marli Hall, joined Jimmy Mac to talk all things TCA scholarship such as eligibility and rules, as well as the history of the Fund and how those in industry can get involved.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Prime Inc. (No. 15).