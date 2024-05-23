Teamsters voted in to represent drivers at Kroger fulfillment center, say it’s a first

The Teamsters are celebrating a victory at a Kroger fulfillment center in Michigan, which the union says is the first time it has successfully organized workers at such a Kroger facility.

In a prepared statement released earlier this week, the Teamsters said the drivers at the Kroger Romulus, Michigan, fulfillment center voted 3-1 to join Teamsters Local 337, which the union described as a “landslide.” The Teamsters said the number of workers covered by the outcome of the vote was 289.

The union said the victory is the first for it at a Kroger (NASDAQ: KR) fulfillment center.

Kroger is extensively unionized, according to its 10-K report filed earlier with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “A majority of our employees are covered by collective bargaining agreements negotiated with local unions affiliated with one of several different international unions,” the grocer said in its filing, without specifying the unions that represent its workers.



