Tech Roundup: Warehouse automation goes international

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Warehouse automation takes center stage in Belgium, GoBolt joins Shopify fulfillment network, and Ensilitech secures $6 million to cut biopharma cold chain costs

Warehouse automation takes center stage in Belgium

The global supply chain continues to undergo a rapid evolution as automation, digital integration, and sustainable solutions reshape the way goods are stored, moved, and delivered.

At the center of this wave of innovation is ODTH First Class Logistics in Belgium, which has partnered with Movu Robotics, a member of stow Group, to execute a project that embodies the next generation of warehouse automation.

At ODTH’s Rumst site, the companies have transformed a traditional warehouse into a high-density, software-driven logistics hub. The project integrates Movu’s atlas shuttle-based Automated Storage and Retrieval System with Movu OPS, a proprietary warehouse execution software designed to seamlessly orchestrate shuttle operations in real time within ODTH’s live SAP ERP environment.