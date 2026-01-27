Teen Truckers Won’t Fix a Problem That Doesn’t Exist

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published a notice this week inviting public comment on the American Trucking Associations’ request to extend the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program for another five years. The ATA wants to keep putting 18- to 20-year-old drivers behind the wheel of Class 8 trucks in interstate commerce, citing what it calls “positive safety outcomes.”

This is a solution in search of a problem, and the problem they claim exists, a chronic driver shortage, has been thoroughly debunked by everyone from the National Academy of Sciences to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. What we actually have is a quality crisis, a training crisis, and an accountability crisis. And the answer to none of those is handing the keys to teenagers.

The SDAP program was designed to accommodate 1,000 motor carriers and 3,000 apprentice drivers over three years. The actual results? A grand total of 42 drivers completed both probationary periods. That’s 1.4 percent of the target. Of the 211 carrier applications received, 88 were rejected for failing to meet basic safety standards, and another 55 voluntarily withdrew. The program that ATA claims enjoys “palpable enthusiasm” couldn’t even fill 7 percent of its carrier slots with companies safe enough to participate.

The ATA points to 2 million “safe miles” driven without reportable crashes. That sounds impressive until you realize that with only 42 completions, you barely have statistical noise, not meaningful data. FMCSA’s own quarterly reports reveal a program that nobody wanted, not the carriers, not the drivers, and certainly not the insurance companies, who would have to underwrite the risk.

The Brain Isn’t Ready, And Neither Is the Industry

The prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for impulse control, risk assessment, planning, and complex decision-making, doesn’t fully mature until the mid-20s. This isn’t opinion; it’s settled neuroscience documented by the National Institute of Mental Health, peer-reviewed studies published in medical journals, and decades of research on adolescent development.

Research from the American College of Pediatricians shows that even 18- to 21-year-olds demonstrate “diminished cognitive performance” when exposed to emotionally charged or high-stress situations compared to adults over 21. When you’re piloting 80,000 pounds of steel and cargo through rush-hour traffic, unexpected weather, or a construction zone at night, you’re not operating in “cold cognition” mode. You’re in exactly the kind of high-arousal environment where immature brains make poor decisions.

Data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety confirms what common sense suggests: truck drivers under 21 and in their 20s have significantly higher rates of involvement in both fatal and nonfatal crashes than older drivers. Drivers aged 19-20 are six times more likely to be involved in fatal truck crashes than drivers 21 and older. That’s not a gap that structured training closes in 400 hours.

I Know Something About Early Maturity

I was legally emancipated at age 15 in Virginia, the only known case in the state at that time, if not since. The juvenile court services worker who handled my case, Kathleen Kellar, is still alive, and she’ll tell you there’s a reason most teenagers aren’t approved for emancipation by the courts: they’re generally not ready or mature enough for early adulthood. Her words about me were simple: “He’s just an old soul.” I already had a place to live. A vehicle. Multiple jobs. I had seen and experienced trauma most of my life, which led to that emancipation. My daughter is 14 today, and it blows my mind that, at just a year older, I was on my own. Shes nowhere near ready, and she’s more mature than most modern young adults.

Do young people exist who are mature, capable, and ready for adult responsibility at 18? Absolutely. I was one of them. But we’re the exception, not the rule. The courts recognized that then, and the science confirms it now. You don’t build transportation policy around statistical outliers. You build it around the reality that most 18-year-olds are neurologically, developmentally, and experientially unprepared to make split-second life-or-death decisions in a commercial motor vehicle.

The Training Infrastructure Is Broken

Here’s a fact that should terrify everyone: Entry-Level Driver Training has no federally mandated minimum training hours. None. Zero. ELDT establishes a curriculum and a registry, but the actual time behind the wheel? That’s left to state discretion, and most states have few, if any, meaningful requirements. A driver only needs to demonstrate “proficiency” to the training provider’s satisfaction, which, in practice, can mean whatever the training provider says it does.

We issue over 400,000 new CDLs annually in this country. If we had a genuine driver shortage, wages would spike, turnover would plummet, and carriers would be fighting to retain experienced professionals. Instead, base pay remains flat in real terms, turnover at large truckload carriers exceeds 90 percent, and carriers routinely reject the majority of applicants, not because there aren’t enough people with CDLs, but because those applicants can’t pass basic safety screenings.

The problem isn’t that we lack CDL holders. The problem is that we’re producing CDL holders who aren’t actually qualified to operate commercial vehicles safely. And now the industry’s solution is to make the pool younger and less experienced?

When Carriers Kill, Nobody Pays

On June 21, 2019, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving a truck for Westfield Transport when he was involved in a collision that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club in Randolph, New Hampshire. Zhukovskyy was 23 years old. He had obtained his CDL just 10 months earlier. He had a history of crashes, drug arrests, and a DUI charge from just weeks before that should have suspended his license, but didn’t, because of bureaucratic failures at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Westfield Transport’s owner, Dunyadar Gasanov, knew Zhukovskyy for years before hiring him. He knew about the prior DUI. He lied to federal investigators, saying he had just met the driver. He falsified driving logs to evade hours-of-service regulations. Seven people died.

Gasanov’s sentence? Two months in federal prison. Two months for falsifying records, lying to investigators, and hiring a driver he knew was a rolling time bomb. The government recommended one year. He got 60 days and a prohibition on driving commercially. That’s the message we send to carriers who cut corners on safety: you might kill people, but you won’t do serious time. Gasanov’s brother was offered a no-time plea agreement by Massachusetts Federal Prosecutors. He turned it down and will go to trial in March.

This is the industry that wants to hire 18-year-olds for long-haul interstate routes. An industry where carriers who knowingly hire unqualified drivers and falsify safety records face negligible consequences. An industry where the worst operators, the ones who can’t attract qualified drivers because of their safety records and working conditions, are the most desperate for warm bodies to fill seats.

There Is No Driver Shortage

A study commissioned by FMCSA itself and conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine concluded that claims of a “persistent driver shortage” cannot be supported by available evidence. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has found no indication of the wage increases and employment changes that would characterize a genuine labor shortage.

What we have is a retention problem disguised as a shortage. Turnover exceeds 80 percent at large truckload carriers. Drivers leave because of stagnant pay, unpaid detention time, weeks away from home, and compensation structures that don’t respect their time or professionalism. They leave because the job, as currently designed at many carriers, isn’t worth doing.

The ATA has spent decades promoting the driver shortage narrative because it serves their members’ interests: lower standards, easier hiring, downward pressure on wages. They lobbied for policies that relaxed CDL requirements and training standards during the pandemic. The result was an influx of inadequately trained drivers, deteriorating highway safety, and a capacity glut that has contributed to the freight recession, crushing independent operators and family-owned fleets.

Even ATA’s own chief economist now acknowledges that the real issue is “quality, not quantity.” They’ve pivoted from claiming there aren’t enough drivers to claiming there aren’t enough good drivers. But they want to solve that problem by lowering the age requirement? That’s not a solution. That’s an acceleration of the same failed approach that created the crisis.

What’s Next?

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the ROUTE Act, which would allow under-21 drivers to operate interstate only within a 150-air-mile radius of their normal work reporting location. That’s a sensible, measured approach: let young drivers build experience in familiar environments, close to home, under conditions that don’t throw them into the deep end of long-haul complexity.

Beyond that, we need a minimum number of training hours at the federal level. We need meaningful career accountability when negligent hiring and falsified records contribute to deaths. We need enforcement that treats highway safety violations as the serious public safety matters they are, not the cost of doing business.

We need to stop treating the driver workforce as disposable bodies to be cycled through the system and start treating them as professionals who deserve compensation and conditions that make the job worth doing for the long term. Fix retention, and you fix the “shortage.”

It Should Be Denied

The SDAP program failed because nobody wanted it, not young people looking for careers, not carriers willing to take on the liability, not the insurance market that would have to price the risk. ATA’s request for a five-year extension is an attempt to keep a zombie program alive until they can generate enough cherry-picked data to push for permanent policy changes.

FMCSA should reject the exemption request. Congress mandated a report on the program’s safety outcomes before any further action. Let’s see that report. Let’s have an honest assessment of whether 42 completions over three years produced anything resembling meaningful safety data. My bet? It didn’t.

In the meantime, the public comment period is open for 30 days. If you believe that putting neurologically immature drivers in 80,000-pound trucks to solve a labor problem that doesn’t exist is bad policy, say so. Go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket Number FMCSA-2025-1117. Your voice matters.

The industry doesn’t need younger drivers. It needs better training, higher standards, and carriers who face real consequences when they prioritize cheap labor over public safety. Until we fix those problems, putting teenagers on the interstate is just adding fuel to a fire that’s already burning out of control.