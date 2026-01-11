Tennessee Becomes Latest Target in Duffy’s CDL Compliance Crackdown

Tennessee is now on the board.

The state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced this week that roughly 8,800 commercial driver’s license holders will receive letters requiring them to provide proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful presence. Drivers who fail to respond by April 6, 2026, will have their CDL privileges stripped and their credentials downgraded to a standard non-commercial license.

This is not about non-domiciled drivers or recent license issuances. Tennessee is reaching back into legacy files to target CDL holders who obtained their credentials before the current federal documentation requirements took effect. These are drivers who have been working legally under licenses valid when issued, but now do not meet the documentation standards that the Trump administration is demanding states enforce.

The state has approximately 150,000 CDL holders. The 8,800 affected drivers represent just under 6% of that total, but for them, the consequences are immediate and serious. Lose your CDL, lose your job.