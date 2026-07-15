Tesla, Paper Transport partner on electric semi evaluation in Chicago

De Pere, Wisconsin-based trucking company Paper Transport Inc. (PTI) has announced a partnership with Tesla to evaluate the Tesla Semi Long Range in dedicated operations within the Chicago market.

According to a blog published by PTI, the move will further its sustainability strategy to help customers reduce transportation emissions without sacrificing performance, reliability or cost efficiency.

“PTI has been a leader in sustainable transportation solutions for over 15 years,” said PTI CEO Tyler Ellison, in Monday’s blog post. “We take a consultative approach to helping customers identify and implement the right transportation solution for their network. Our partnership with Tesla expands our portfolio alongside renewable natural gas and intermodal, giving customers more ways to reduce Scope 3 emissions without compromising service or economics.”

PTI is evaluating the Tesla Semi within its dedicated operating model, where predictable routes and consistent mileage provide an ideal environment for assessing battery-electric performance.

Tesla Semi buildout The PTI pilot connects to Tesla’s broader production plans for the Class 8 electric truck. Tesla announced that its long-awaited Tesla Semi would begin volume production earlier this year, a milestone CEO Elon Musk framed as part of a broader manufacturing and AI investment cycle. Speaking during Tesla’s Q1 earnings call, Musk cautioned that output would ramp slowly at first before accelerating later in the year and into 2027. He emphasized that new products like the Semi will follow a typical “S-curve” ramp, with early production limited by supply chain complexity before scaling rapidly. The company has also highlighted deployment of Megachargers and heavy-duty charging infrastructure alongside the Semi rollout, signaling a broader push into commercial freight electrification. Deeper sustainability goals The partnership builds on PTI’s 15-year commitment to sustainable transportation solutions. PTI has logged over 87 million miles using compressed and renewable natural gas. The company aims to help customers reduce Scope 3 emissions through renewable natural gas (RNG), intermodal and battery-electric transportation solutions. Sustainability is a key differentiator for shippers aiming to meet a rising demand for environmentally responsible supply chains.