Battery constraints a drag on the Tesla Semi

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said constraints on battery production limit the company’s ability to move forward on the long-delayed all electric Tesla Semi truck.

“The main reason we have not accelerated new products — for example, the Tesla Semi — is we simply don’t have enough cells for it,” said Musk during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Production of the Semi will get underway once Tesla addresses those limitations, he implied.

During an interview at the European Battery Conference in November, Musk said the electric big rig would hit a new range target of 621 miles by using Tesla’s new 4680 cells and new battery pack design

Scaling the Semi apparently means scaling the 4680 cells.

Anticipation over the Semi has been running high since last week, when new job listings from Tesla called for employees to work on “Semi-Truck production lines” in Sparks, Nevada, where the company manufactures their electric vehicle batteries.

The postings were for a process technician, process engineer and quality engineering manager.

But if the job notices indicate production of the Class 8 truck is finally getting underway, Musk on the earnings call was more circumspect.

“It’s hard to scale production,” he said. “It’s the hardest thing in the world.”

Tesla introduced the Semi with much fanfare in 2017, saying production would get underway in 2019 — only to retract that timeline in subsequent guidance announcements.

During Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call last February, Musk said the plan was to put “limited volumes” of its heavy-duty truck on the road in 2020. That didn’t happen either.

In the company’s third-quarter 2020 financial filing, Tesla said only the Semi was “in development,” and that U.S. locations for its production were yet to be determined.

Separately, Musk said during the earnings call that the Semi would likely be the first vehicle in the Tesla line to achieve full autonomy as highway driving is so routinized.

“It’s quite likely,” he said, responding to a question by an investor.

Asked if Tesla was going to compete in the red-hot last-mile delivery van market, Musk answered in the affirmative. “Definitely,” he said — once battery challenges are resolved.

