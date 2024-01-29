Texas beverage distributor closing facility, laying off 109 workers

Jumbo Beverages announced a permanent layoff of all employees at its beverage distribution center in Grapevine, Texas.

The company said the layoffs will affect 109 workers and will be finalized by April 30, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission. The company did not provide a reason for the layoffs or the facility’s closure in the filing.

Jumbo Beverages is a subsidiary of Dallas-based Glazer’s Beer and Beverages. Officials did not return a request for comment from FreightWaves.

Jumbo Beverages was formed in 2021, when Glazer’s Beer and Beverages purchased KC Distributing of Aubrey, Texas, and Kimball Distributing of Grand Prairie, Texas, and combined them into a new entity, according to the Fort Worth Business Press.

Jumbo Beverages serviced over 20 suppliers, 4,000 customers and covered a 22-county footprint across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company represented over 30 brands, including Shiner Beer, Fiji Water and Nesquik.

Glazer’s Beer and Beverages was founded in 2016. The company has about 1,500 employees across 13 locations in Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska and Texas.





