Texas household goods trucking company, military contractor files Chapter 7

A Texas transportation company and its affiliates that contracted with the federal government to move and store household goods for military service members and their families has ceased operations and filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Alliance Transportation Services, Five Star Warehouses and Lone Star Relocation Services, all headquartered in San Antonio, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas on Tuesday.

The Alliance Transportation Services website states it was a “one-stop” transportation provider and was a General Services Administration-approved moving and storage company.

The U.S. Department of Defense’s largest joint base – Lackland Air Force Base, Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis – is headquartered in San Antonio.

In its filing, the transportation company and its affiliates list assets and liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. The company states it has up to 199 creditors and maintains that no funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors.

According to Alliance Transportation Service’s financials, its gross revenues from Jan. 1 until its bankruptcy filing are $1.7 million. Its petition states the company made $4 million in 2020 and nearly $4.9 million in 2019.

The Chapter 7 petition states it owes nearly $5 million to two secured creditors, including Rawhide Industries LLC of San Antonio and The Bank of San Antonio.

Tim Brierty is listed as the owner of the three companies. As of publication, Brierty’s attorney, Raymond Battaglia, did not respond to FreightWaves’ request seeking comment.

Alliance Transportation Services had seven power units and eight drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website. However, it was not authorized for intrastate moves, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website.

Its affiliate, Lone Star Relocation Services, had 16 power units and 8 drivers. The company’s household goods common carrier authority was active at the time of its closure, according to the FMCSA.

In its petition, the company states that most of the items held in its storage facility represent the household goods of U.S. servicemen and women and their families through its military contract U.S. Transportation Command, a branch of the Department of Defense.

