Texas port completes $625M ship channel deepening project

Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel expansion increases vessel capacity

Noi Mahoney
·
An 11.9-mile portion of the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel was deepened to 54 feet and widened to 530 feet to accommodate larger vessels. (Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

After $625 million and six years of construction, the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, has opened the 11.9 miles of its expanded ship channel.

The four-phase improvement project deepened the ship channel from 47 to 54 feet and widened it from 400 feet to 530 feet to accommodate the growing demand for larger vessels.

“The Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project unlocks a new era of economic growth for both the Coastal Bend and the nation,” David Engel, chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission, said in a news release.

The Corpus Christi Ship Channel is about 34 miles long, extending from the Gulf of Mexico to the Viola Turning Basin near the westernmost point of Nueces Bay.

The ship channel project was approved in 2017 and began construction in 2019. It was funded by Congress and the Port of Corpus Christi, with support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and private marine companies.

