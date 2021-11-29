  • ITVI.USA
    11,449.500
    57.750
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.516
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.080
    -0.100
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    11,429.630
    58.380
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
  • ITVI.USA
    11,449.500
    57.750
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.516
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.080
    -0.100
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    11,429.630
    58.380
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
BusinessNewsTop StoriesTrucking

TFI acquires Missouri trucking company D&D

Deal expands US temperature-controlled business

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Monday, November 29, 2021
1 minute read
A tractor-trailer of D&D Sexton, which was acquired by TFI International, travels on a highway with fields in background.
D&D Sexton will operate within TFI truckload carrier CFI. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

TFI International has acquired Missouri trucking company D&D Sexton in a deal that expands the temperature-controlled trucking business of the Canadian firm’s U.S. carrier CFI.

The acquisition, announced Monday, adds a fleet of over 120 tractors and more than 150 drivers. TFI (NYSE:TFII) did not disclose the price but said D&D had revenues of over $25 million. 

Carthage, Missouri-based D&D will operate within CFI — headquartered in nearby Joplin. It follows a recent reorganization of CFI, which is also folding in key TFI U.S. operations including Transport America, TForce Freight dedicated and MCT. 

Family-owned D&D specializes in refrigerated freight, doing a mix of long-haul, local and shuttle services. The acquisition represents a significant expansion of CFI’s temperature-controlled business, increasing its fleet size by more than 50%.

“D&D is an excellent strategic fit with the organization, culture and business model of our CFI operating company, adding strategic capacity and valuable, long-standing customer relationships to its temperature-controlled business,” TFI CEO Alain Bédard said in a statement. 

D&D amounts to a small acquisition for the Montreal-based company, which has stayed away from major deals since it acquired UPS Freight earlier this year.

Read more

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak

Tags
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Monday, November 29, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.