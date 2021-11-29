TFI acquires Missouri trucking company D&D

TFI International has acquired Missouri trucking company D&D Sexton in a deal that expands the temperature-controlled trucking business of the Canadian firm’s U.S. carrier CFI.

The acquisition, announced Monday, adds a fleet of over 120 tractors and more than 150 drivers. TFI (NYSE:TFII) did not disclose the price but said D&D had revenues of over $25 million.

Carthage, Missouri-based D&D will operate within CFI — headquartered in nearby Joplin. It follows a recent reorganization of CFI, which is also folding in key TFI U.S. operations including Transport America, TForce Freight dedicated and MCT.

Family-owned D&D specializes in refrigerated freight, doing a mix of long-haul, local and shuttle services. The acquisition represents a significant expansion of CFI’s temperature-controlled business, increasing its fleet size by more than 50%.

“D&D is an excellent strategic fit with the organization, culture and business model of our CFI operating company, adding strategic capacity and valuable, long-standing customer relationships to its temperature-controlled business,” TFI CEO Alain Bédard said in a statement.

D&D amounts to a small acquisition for the Montreal-based company, which has stayed away from major deals since it acquired UPS Freight earlier this year.

Read more

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak