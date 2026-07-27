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TFI first look: truckload shines, LTL doesn’t keep up

Some LTL metrics were better, some weaker, truckload stronger across the board

John Kingston
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Truckload performend well at TFI in the second quarter. (Photo: Jim Allen\FreightWaves)

TFI International’s flagship LTL operations in the second quarter were improved from a year ago by some metrics, weaker by other benchmarks, but it was the less-heralded truckload operations that really stood out.

Truckload revenue for TFI International (NYSE: TFII) was up from the second quarter of 2025 by 12.6%, adjusted EBITDA rose by 14.75%, and the operating ratio (OR) was up 400 basis points to 86.1%. Revenue per truck per week excluding fuel was up 21.6%.

Meanwhile, LTLs OR rose 100 basis points, its revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel–a key LTL benchmark–fell slightly, and its revenue per shipment excluding fuel was down 2.1%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 4.46%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 18% for LTL and 24.1% for truckload.

The overall picture for TFI as a whole, including a solid performance in logistics, was significantly stronger. Net income rose to $136.2 million from $98.2 million in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share climbed to $1.86 from $1.34 a year earlier.

A year ago at the halfway point of 2025, manufactured goods accounted for 17% of the company’s revenue, with retail leading the pack at 19%. But this year for the six months ended June 30, manufactured goods were up to 19% of revenue, with retail falling back to 16%. Automotive climbed to 13% from 10%.

One notable statistic in the report:  the company’s equipment count is way down. At the end of June TFI had 11,987 trucks, 39,710 trailers and 6,189 independent contractors. A year ago, the corresponding numbers were 13,511 trucks, 42,726 trailers and 6,044 independent contractors.

More articles by John Kingston

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John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.