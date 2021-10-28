TFI has strong Q3, but TForce Freight margins weaken

TFI International reported record third-quarter financial results on Thursday even as the performance of its U.S. LTL operation, formerly known as UPS Freight, took a slight dip.

The Montreal-based company beat analysts’ estimates by seven cents with an adjusted net income of $138.9 million or $1.46 per diluted share, according to Seeking Alpha. Revenue came in at just under $2.1 billion, in line with estimates.

TFI’s (NYSE:TFII) U.S. LTL operation, rebranded as TForce Freight, didn’t quite live up to the gravity-defying performance during the second quarter, the first three months of the Canadian company’s ownership.

The U.S. LTL operating ratio rose by six basis points to 90.7% compared to the second quarter, though it remains a dramatically better situation than the 99% — barely profitable — performance before the acquisition of UPS Freight closed on April 30.

Regardless, TForce Freight is still performing far better than what the company has projected publicly.

“I’m particularly pleased that our strong performance comes at a time when the most compelling benefits from our pivotal acquisition of UPS Freight are still ahead, and yet firmly within grasp as the newly branded TForce Freight continues to exceed expectations under the TFI umbrella,” TFI CEO Alain Bédard said in a statement accompanying the release of financial results.

TFI’s LTL business, which is overwhelmingly represented by TForce Freight, brought in $85.1 million in operating income on total revenue of $989.3 million, or 860.8 million excluding fuel surcharges.

The company achieved the early leap in operating performance by targeting low-yield freight through repricing or cutting it altogether. It also has been increasing accessorial charges.

But among its challenges, TFI has also faced a shortage of drivers at TForce as well as discontent over some changes. TFI’s move to cut truck speeds is the subject of a Teamsters complaint to the National Labor Relations Board.

In TFI’s other businesses, the quarter was solid. The Canadian firm’s logistics segment saw its operating income increase by over 100% compared to a year ago with revenue rising by 94%, as its bet on U.S. asset-light operations continued to pay off.

Truckload revenue increased by 19% to $488.6 million, while operating income dropped slightly by 1% to $55.8 million versus the third quarter of 2020. However, that drop is somewhat misleading, since TFI had received over $8 million in wage subsidies in Canada in the third quarter of 2020, compared to virtually none in the current quarter.

Bédard will discuss the results during a call with analysts on Friday morning.

TFI U.S. LTL Q3/21 Shipments (in thousands) 2037 Weight per shipment 1048 Tonnage (in thousands) 1067 Revenue per hundredweight $28.77 Revenue per shipment $301.41 OR% 90.7%

