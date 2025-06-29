The 4 Types of Load Boards – When and How to Use Each

Load boards are one of the most misunderstood tools in trucking. Too many carriers treat them like their main source of business instead of what they really are—a tactical tool to bridge the gap, not build the whole strategy. If you rely on the wrong load board or use the right one the wrong way, you’ll end up running cheap freight, chasing rates, and burning out your equipment.
But when you understand the different types of boards—and when to use each—you get leverage. You stop chasing freight and start positioning your trucks for profit, consistency, and long-term growth.
Let’s break down the four types of load boards every small fleet owner needs to know, and how to use each one like a pro.
1. Public Load Boards – The Open Market
These are the boards everyone knows:
- DAT One
- Truckstop
- 123Loadboard
- Trucker Path
These boards are open to everyone—brokers, carriers,etc. That means they’re flooded with posts every day.
When to Use Them:
- You’re new and building relationships
- You need a backhaul to avoid deadhead
- You’re testing a new lane or region
How to Use Them Right:
- Don’t just look at rate per mile—filter by broker credit score, days to pay, and equipment type
- Use the lane rate averages and broker history tools inside Truckstop to negotiate
- Post your truck early in the day (before 7:30am) with clear preferences
Red Flag:
If 99% of your freight is coming from public load boards, you need to look to diversify, quickly. Use them to fill gaps, not run your operation.
2. Private or Invite-Only Load Boards – Broker-Controlled Access
Some larger brokers have private portals or controlled-access load boards. These are only available to vetted, onboarded carriers, and often feature better-paying or dedicated lanes.
Examples:
- C.H. Robinson Navisphere
- TQL Carrier Dashboard
- JB Hunt 360
- Echo Drive
When to Use Them:
- You’ve already onboarded with the broker
- You want consistent volume from the same shipper lanes
- You’re looking to scale from transactional to repeat business
How to Use Them Right:
- Set up lane alerts inside the portals
- Use the board to monitor volume trends before you call a rep
- Combine board activity with a weekly check-in call to your carrier rep
Pro Tip:
Always negotiate off the board. Just because it’s posted at $1,500 doesn’t mean that’s the final number. Send your bid through the portal, then follow up with a call.
3. Niche or Specialized Load Boards – For Specialized Freight
If you haul cars, hazmat, heavy equipment, reefer LTL, or oversize, general boards won’t cut it. Niche boards give you tighter networks and more tailored freight.
Examples:
- Central Dispatch (car hauling)
- FR8Star (heavy haul)
- Ship.Cars (autos)
When to Use Them:
- You’re operating in a specialized equipment market
- You want to avoid competing with 100 dry van carriers for the same load
How to Use Them Right:
- Make sure your credentials and insurance are up to date in the system
- Monitor early week and end-of-week activity—specialty freight has tighter windows
- Build shipper relationships directly from these boards (many post directly)
Tactical Note:
Use niche boards to build outbound anchor loads that you can match with general board backhauls.
4. Direct Shipper Load Boards or Co-Ops – Relationship-Driven Boards
Some regional shippers or associations operate their own boards or co-ops. These aren’t public and often require registration, proof of insurance, and a track record.
Examples:
- Regional food co-ops
- Private manufacturing boards
- Agriculture or produce boards
When to Use Them:
- You’ve built a niche in a specific region or industry
- You want less competition and higher margins
How to Use Them Right:
- Be responsive—these boards are about relationships, not just bookings
- Offer flexibility—smaller shippers often need after-hours pickups or weekend drops
- Track your performance—on-time delivery, communication, clean equipment
Extra Edge:
These boards are often underutilized. Ask your local chamber of commerce, industry trade groups, or regional distributors if they use or recommend any private freight boards.
How to Layer Load Boards into a Smart Dispatch Strategy
The best fleets don’t rely on one type—they layer them based on their weekly goals:
- Use public boards for backfills and market testing
- Use private boards for consistency and lane development
- Use niche boards for high-margin outbound loads
- Use direct boards to reduce broker dependency
Your weekly game plan might look like this:
- Monday-Wednesday: Book outbound from a niche board or private broker portal
- Wednesday-Thursday: Secure backhaul via public board
- Thursday-Friday: Post trucks early and negotiate reloads for Monday
Stay proactive. Don’t wait for freight to come to you. Use your board mix to stay in control.
Final Word
Load boards aren’t bad—but they’re not all built the same. The smartest small carriers use them like tools in a box, not a crutch. Know when to log on, know when to pick up the phone, and know when to walk away from a rate that doesn’t make sense.
Understand the four types. Use each one for what it’s good at. Build your freight plan around strategy, not desperation.
Because when you control your freight sources, you control your revenue—and no one load board should ever have that much power over your operation.