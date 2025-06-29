The 4 Types of Load Boards – When and How to Use Each

Load boards are one of the most misunderstood tools in trucking. Too many carriers treat them like their main source of business instead of what they really are—a tactical tool to bridge the gap, not build the whole strategy. If you rely on the wrong load board or use the right one the wrong way, you’ll end up running cheap freight, chasing rates, and burning out your equipment.

But when you understand the different types of boards—and when to use each—you get leverage. You stop chasing freight and start positioning your trucks for profit, consistency, and long-term growth.

Let’s break down the four types of load boards every small fleet owner needs to know, and how to use each one like a pro.