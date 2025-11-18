The AI advantage: Motive and GEICO’s fleet safety plan

Motive and GEICO are joining forces in a new partnership aimed at changing how commercial fleets approach safety and insurance costs. The collaboration pairs Motive’s AI-powered Driver Safety and Fleet Management technology with GEICO’s expanding commercial auto insurance offerings, giving businesses the opportunity to improve safety performance while earning meaningful premium savings.

The partnership arrives at a time when the economics of operating commercial vehicles are becoming increasingly challenging. Rising premiums, limited insurer competition, and the growing frequency of nuclear verdicts have driven insurance costs sharply upward across transportation, logistics, construction, field service, energy, and other sectors of the physical economy.

In 2024 alone, jury awards exceeding $10 million hit new highs, and verdicts surpassing $100 million nearly doubled. These financial pressures are compounded by persistently high roadway fatalities, with more than 44,000 preventable deaths occurring nationwide. GEICO’s expansion into the commercial market marks a commitment to reversing these trends, and Motive’s technology plays a central role in that strategy.

As a preferred partner in GEICO’s DriveEasy Pro telematics program, Motive enables new policyholders who install its AI Dashcams, Driver Safety suite, and electronic logging device tools to qualify for up to 10% savings on premiums.