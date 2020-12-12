The Daily Dash: A 25% driver pay increase; dumping the Tesla Semi

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, C.R. England became the latest carrier to announce a large pay increase for its drivers. Plus, analysts debate the value of the Tesla Semi program and industry groups push for transportation workers to be among those with early access to a COVID vaccine.

Driver pay increases keep coming

Citing a multimillion dollar investment in its driver workforce, C.R. England announced that it has provided its over-the-road truck drivers with pay increases as much as 25%.

Brian Straight has more: C.R. England drivers could get a 25% pay increase

Is it time to ditch the Tesla Semi?

Few doubt that Tesla has deep pockets, but some wonder whether the electric vehicle company should bite the bullet and abandon one of its most highly anticipated but long delayed product offerings: the futuristic Tesla Semi truck.

Linda Baker talks to the experts: Analysts: Tesla Semi a ‘distraction’

First in line

Freight transportation groups and airline pilots on Thursday asked the Senate Commerce Committee to use its influence to ensure they receive priority access to new COVID-19 vaccines because of their essential role keeping the economy moving.

Eric Kulisch has the story: Freight interests, pilots press for priority vaccinations

An end-of-year mixed bag

Outbound tenders have declined materially since Thanksgiving. Trucking capacity has become easier to secure, yet spot rates inched higher over the past week.

Andrew Cox has the details: One last leg up before the new year?

Did you miss this?

Mock shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to test the federal government’s transportation and logistics planning have experienced spotty on-time performance, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachael Levine warned a Senate subcommittee Wednesday.

Eric Kulisch has more on this story: Rehearsal exposes gaps in COVID vaccine delivery

