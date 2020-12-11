The details of the PPP data: we’ve sorted it to make searching a lot easier

FreightWaves has culled the massive amounts of data released by the Small Business Administration on the Paycheck Protection Program and put it into formats that make it far more searchable and usable for the trucking and freight sectors.

At this link, the data for loans of $150,000 or more is available in a sortable format on the page itself. The identity of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more had been disclosed several months ago, but it was only this month that the specific size of the loan was released.

Previously, the only data released was that a company getting a loan fell into a certain range of amounts. The new release also discloses the number of jobs that were targeted for protection under the PPP as well as other data.

To narrow down the data and make it more usable for the trucking and freight sector, the information in the sortable table is for three NAICS codes relevant to the industry: 484121, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload; 484122, general freight trucking, long-distance, less-than-truckload; and 541614, process, physical distribution and logistics consulting services.

FreightWaves also has reorganized the data for companies that received less than $150,000. That information previously was released with few details. The earlier release of SBA data would reveal only that a company in a certain ZIP code received a loan and that the loan was less than $150,000. But the identity of the recipient of the SBA funds was not disclosed.

But with the more specific release of data after the SBA gave up on fighting a court case over disclosure that it was likely to end up losing anyway, specific data on every loan is now available.

FreightWaves has separated that data into five separate spreadsheets, by state in alphabetical order. These are smaller versions of the five spreadsheets the SBA released for all the recipients of money less than $150,000. We have separated out all companies in those in the three previously mentioned NAICS codes.

To make it easier, FreightWaves has cleared out several categories of data that are less relevant to allow better searching. The columns are sortable.

The spreadsheets can be found under the table of the larger loans available at this link.

