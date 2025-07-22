The English-Only Fight in Trucking – A Rule, A Reckoning, or a Distraction?

If you’ve been watching the freight headlines lately—or reading the comments on socials—they all seem to circle back to the same loaded question: Should drivers who can’t speak or read English be allowed behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound truck?

It’s a fair question. But the deeper you dig, the more complicated the answer becomes.

Because this conversation isn’t just about English. It’s about labor. About regulation. About identity. And depending on who you ask, it’s either a long-overdue safety crackdown—or a smokescreen designed to shift blame away from the real issues gutting the industry.

Let’s peel back the layers.

Since English Language Proficiency (ELP) was reinstated as an Out-of-Service (OOS) violation on June 25, 2025, states have been citing truck drivers who can’t speak or read English.



Some are enforcing it. Others, like Texas, are not. The good news? OOS is still OOS.



If a driver… pic.twitter.com/2Xw5CkPJiB — may be danielle 💻🚛🇺🇸 (@maybedanielleee) July 15, 2025

How Did We Get Here?

The rule isn’t new. English Language Proficiency (ELP) has technically been a requirement under FMCSA guidelines since the 1980s. Drivers are supposed to be able to read traffic signs, understand inspection instructions, and speak clearly with law enforcement.

But for years, enforcement was inconsistent at best. States didn’t apply it evenly. Inspectors looked the other way. Carriers found workarounds. The rule sat quietly on the books—until June 25, 2025.

That’s when FMCSA officially reinstated ELP as an enforceable Out-of-Service (OOS) violation. If a driver can’t demonstrate English proficiency at the time of inspection, they can be shut down on the spot.

Some states jumped in right away. Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Wyoming, and others began reporting ELP violations in significant numbers. Others—like California—have reportedly directed officers not to enforce the rule, citing political and legal concerns.

Now the industry is split.

Some see this as common sense finally catching up with reality. Others view it as coded language for something much uglier.

What the Supporters Say: “Safety and Fairness”

The pro-ELP crowd says the issue is cut and dry.

“If you can’t read a ‘bridge height’ sign, you shouldn’t be driving,” one inspector told us privately. “We’re not targeting anybody—we’re trying to prevent preventable crashes.”

That’s echoed by Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who recently said, “Only truckers proficient in our national language—English—will drive on our roads.”

To many American drivers, this enforcement feels like long-overdue justice. They argue that non-citizen drivers have been allowed to enter the industry through the back door—obtaining non-domicile CDLs in states with looser oversight, avoiding taxes and insurance, and undercutting wages.

Graphics like the one showing “Unbalanced Labor Practices” have gone viral. On one side: American citizens paying taxes, holding insurance, spending in their local communities. On the other: non-citizens supposedly skating by without any of it.

That may be oversimplified—but for those struggling to stay afloat in a brutal rate environment, it hits a nerve.

To them, this isn’t about language. It’s about survival.

What the Critics Say: “Weaponized Bureaucracy”

But let’s not pretend the other side isn’t speaking loudly, too.

Critics of ELP enforcement call it a “solution in search of a scapegoat.” They argue that cracking down on English proficiency won’t fix the root issues: market volatility, weak enforcement of fraud, or unchecked broker power.

And they ask a fair question: If ELP is really about safety, why wasn’t it enforced for the last decade?

Some suspect the timing is political.

Truckers—especially in the long-haul OTR space—have been squeezed hard by falling rates and rising operating costs. It’s tempting for lawmakers to point to immigrant drivers as the reason, especially in an election year. But the data doesn’t tell a clean story.

While there’s been an increase in non-domiciled CDLs and foreign-born drivers entering the market, the idea of a “foreign invasion” is more social media narrative than statistical fact. The rate drop started long before ELP enforcement became a headline.

And while there are certainly bad actors—carriers using loopholes to skirt the rules—painting all immigrant drivers with the same brush is both lazy and dangerous.

(Source: SONAR, NTI.USA National Truckload Index. The SONAR National Truckload Index shows the market rate in July 2020 was $2.23 per mile—nearly identical to where we are now. But back then, that rate felt like a win. Today, it feels like survival mode. Same number, completely different climate. That’s what makes the ELP debate more complicated than it seems.)

Will This Raise Rates? Not Certain.

Here’s another myth that needs busting.

A lot of folks pushing for stricter ELP enforcement believe it will shrink the driver pool and force brokers to pay more. That may feel logical, but the market doesn’t care about logic.

It cares about capacity and demand.

And right now, there’s still plenty of capacity. Even with a net loss in authorities this year, SONAR data shows we’re still far above pre-2020 carrier counts. Rates won’t jump just because a few hundred drivers get pulled out of service.

Remember 2018? Rates were high not because there were fewer drivers—but because there was more freight than capacity. The minute that flips, prices fall—no matter who’s behind the wheel.

And let’s be honest: if enforcement gets too aggressive, carriers will just find new workarounds. They always do. And even if capacity leaves at a rate enough to drive rates up, history shows that when rates increase, so does one other thing……new authorities…..

This Isn’t the First Time Language Was a Wedge

We’ve seen this before—in other industries.

“English-only” policies have historically been a flashpoint. They sound like neutral safety measures but often become cultural battlegrounds. For many immigrant drivers—especially those from Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America—this feels like they’re being singled out, even when they’ve done everything legally.

Several of them can speak functional English—but they get nervous when pulled over. They stumble. They panic. And now that’s grounds for a shutdown?

Where do we draw the line between actual danger and cultural discomfort?

We need to be careful not to turn policy into profiling.

The Bigger Problem: FMCSA Still Can’t Keep Up

Let’s zoom out for a second.

While we’re arguing over ELP, the bigger issue is staring us in the face.

FMCSA’s budget is $926 million. And yet, over 94% of carriers in the system have no safety rating at all. That’s not a typo. It means nearly every new authority has never had an on-site audit.

This isn’t regulation—it’s theater.

Pop-up CDL mills, shell companies, shady brokers gaming the system—none of that gets caught. But a driver fumbling through an inspection in Missouri? That’s who we’re prioritizing?

The agency needs modernization. It needs teeth. And it needs to focus on fraud, training, and safety culture—not just language skills.

What Would Real Reform Look Like?

Instead of leaning too hard on ELP as the fix-all, here’s what smarter regulation could look like:

Audit All New Authorities Within 90 Days

Don’t let new entrants operate unchecked.



Don’t let new entrants operate unchecked. Standardize CDL Training Requirements Nationwide

No more state-to-state loopholes for skill testing or residency.



No more state-to-state loopholes for skill testing or residency. Make English Proficiency a CDL Entry Requirement, Not a Gotcha Enforcement Tactic

Test at the front end—not the roadside.



Test at the front end—not the roadside. Tie Safety Ratings to Authority Renewal

No more endless “Not Rated” carriers floating under the radar.



No more endless “Not Rated” carriers floating under the radar. Use Data Analytics to Track Fraud Patterns

Repeat addresses. Phone numbers. Shell behavior. We have the tech—use it.



Final Word: Fairness Has to Go Both Ways

The goal should be to protect the roads, protect the public, and protect the people doing it the right way.

That means holding everyone accountable—regardless of where they were born or what language they speak at home.

It also means calling out bad faith arguments on both sides.

No, not every non-citizen driver is unqualified. But no, the system hasn’t done enough to verify who’s on our roads, either.

We don’t need more noise. We need leadership.

The industry is in a trust crisis. And trust doesn’t come from slogans—it comes from action.

Let’s clean up the fraud. Let’s get back to meaningful audits. Let’s treat carriers, brokers, and drivers like professionals—not pawns in a political game.

And above all—let’s remember this: trucking isn’t just an industry. It’s an ecosystem. If one part breaks, we all feel it. And no matter which side of this debate you fall on, the only way forward is together.