The Federal Government Is Offering Two Days of Free Business Education This Week. Here Is Why Every Small Carrier Should Show Up.

Most small carriers have never heard of National Small Business Week. That is not a knock — it tends to get covered as a general small business story and the trucking press largely ignores it. But the 2026 Virtual Summit running May 5 and 6 has a session lineup that maps directly onto the challenges a small carrier or owner-operator is managing right now, and the format removes every logistical barrier that has kept industry education inaccessible to the operators who need it most.

It is free. It is online. It is two days. Registration is required but takes two minutes at the SBA’s website. The sessions run from 11 AM to roughly 5:45 PM Eastern both days, which means a driver coming off a night run can catch the afternoon sessions. A dispatcher or fleet owner managing an office can drop into sessions between calls. This is not a $2,000 conference in Las Vegas. It is the federal government and a roster of major business partners putting substantive content in front of small business owners at no cost — and several sessions are directly relevant to the problems this platform covers every week.

Here is what is on the schedule and why specific sessions matter for trucking operations.

Tuesday, May 5

11:15 AM — Reclaim Your Time: Make AI Work for You (Google)

The AI conversation in trucking has been dominated by large carrier applications — autonomous vehicles, predictive routing systems that require enterprise software budgets. What this session is likely to cover is the practical layer underneath that: the AI tools available right now that a five-truck fleet owner or solo operator can actually use to reduce administrative burden. That means things like AI-assisted invoice drafting, automated follow-up on unpaid receivables, load description optimization for direct shipper outreach, and the kind of dispatch and scheduling assistance that previously required either a dedicated person or a subscription to a platform you could not afford.

The operators who are going to win the next phase of this freight market are not just the ones with the right equipment on the right lanes. They are the ones who free up enough of their own time to make better business decisions. If AI tools can reduce the time you spend on paperwork, invoice chasing, and administrative scheduling by even two hours per week, that is 100 hours per year redirected toward the revenue-generating and relationship-building activities that actually grow a trucking operation. Show up for this one with specific questions about your own administrative bottlenecks.

12:15 PM — Access to Capital: Closing the Small Business Gap (Visa)

This is the session that small carriers specifically need to hear right now. The capital access article published on this platform recently covered the foundational steps — business credit profiles, banking separation, loan product selection. This session is likely to expand on that from the perspective of practitioners who work with small businesses on capital applications every day.

The “small business gap” in the session title refers to the documented disparity between what small businesses need to operate and grow and what the lending market actually makes available to them. For trucking specifically, that gap shows up as equipment financing that requires perfect credit and two years of clean books, working capital products that cost 30% APR because the operation does not qualify for conventional lending, and a general absence of lenders who understand that a carrier with $400,000 in annual revenue and thin margins is not the same credit risk as a retail store with similar numbers. If this session covers what makes a trucking operation “bankable” — which the May 6 session on being a “Triple Threat” directly addresses — the combination of the two days builds toward a practical capital access strategy that most small carriers have never had laid out for them.

2:15 PM — Becoming Bankable: What Makes You a “Triple Threat” for Loans, Deposits, and Growth (Grasshopper Bank)

The Triple Threat framework — the combination of lending readiness, deposit relationship, and growth trajectory that makes a small business attractive to a bank rather than just tolerable — is exactly the framework missing from most small carrier financial planning. The operators who get the best loan terms are not just the ones with the best credit scores. They are the ones who have built a relationship with a financial institution that understands their business, sees consistent cash flow through a business deposit account, and can project a growth trajectory that makes the loan look like a managed risk rather than a speculative one.

Grasshopper Bank is a digital bank that has built specifically around small business relationships. Their perspective on what makes a borrower a triple threat will be more practically applicable to a three-truck carrier than advice from a large regional bank whose small business lending is an afterthought to their commercial portfolio.

3:30 PM — How to Win Your Next Contract: Write Stronger Proposals, Stand Out, and Win More Bids (Verizon)

The growth strategy article on this platform covered direct shipper development as the highest-return path for small carriers looking to move off the load board. This session addresses the mechanics of that transition — specifically how to write a proposal or capability statement that wins business rather than getting filed and forgotten.

Most small carriers who attempt direct shipper outreach make the same mistake: they send a rate sheet. A rate sheet tells a shipper what you charge. It does not tell them why you are more reliable than the carrier they are already using, what lanes you know, what your on-time performance looks like, or why adding you to their routing guide reduces their coverage risk. A compelling carrier capability statement — the trucking equivalent of a winning contract proposal — covers all of those things in a format a shipping manager can actually evaluate. This session should produce a practical framework for that document regardless of your industry.

4:00 PM — Hiring Secrets: Staff Up Smart and Fast (Paychex)

For small fleet owners managing two or more trucks, the driver management problem is the growth constraint that nobody talks about enough. Finding qualified drivers, vetting them efficiently, structuring compensation that retains them longer than three months, and managing the paperwork around employment compliance — all of it is time and money that most small carriers spend inefficiently because they have never been taught how to do it right.

The Paychex perspective on hiring is built around the small business context specifically. Their guidance on what works for fast, cost-effective hiring at small scale is more applicable to a five-truck operation than anything produced for a large fleet context.

Wednesday, May 6

11:25 AM — Built to Stay Open: The New Standard for Business Continuity (T-Mobile)

Business continuity planning in trucking typically means equipment backup and driver availability. This session likely expands that frame to include the digital and communication infrastructure that a modern small carrier depends on — dispatch systems, ELD connectivity, load board access, customer communication — and what happens to operations when any of those fail.

For small carriers who run their entire operation through a smartphone and a few cloud platforms, the vulnerability surface is real and underappreciated. A dispatch system that goes down during a critical load window, a communication failure that prevents proof of delivery from reaching the broker in time to avoid a disputed invoice, or a cybersecurity event that locks you out of your TMS are all business continuity problems that most small carriers have no plan for. The session framing around “the new standard” suggests it will address what a modern, practical continuity plan actually looks like for a small business — not a Fortune 500 disaster recovery program, but the decisions and backups that keep a small operation running when something breaks.

12:10 PM — Protecting Your Business from Risk and Fraud (Visa)

This is the session that has become more urgent in the freight market specifically over the past 24 months. Freight fraud — double brokering, load theft, identity fraud using hijacked carrier authorities, and the invoice manipulation schemes that have cost small carriers tens of thousands of dollars — has accelerated significantly as the compliance environment has become more complex.

The FMCSA crackdown on chameleon carriers has made carrier identity verification more important than ever, and the fraud protection conversation applies both ways: protecting your operation from being defrauded by bad actors in the freight market, and protecting your business identity from being used by others to commit fraud. A carrier whose DOT number gets used by a chameleon operation is not just a victim — they are exposed to liability and regulatory scrutiny that can threaten their own authority. Understanding how to protect your business identity, your payment systems, and your customer relationships from fraud is no longer optional operational knowledge.

1:05 PM — Getting Ahead with AI: Google Coaches Share Their Favorite Tips

The follow-up to Tuesday’s AI session with practical implementation guidance. Where the first session is likely to frame the opportunity, this one should get into specific tools and workflows. For a carrier or dispatcher, the question to bring is specific: what are the three tasks in my operation that consume the most time relative to their value, and is there an AI tool that addresses each one? Walking in with that question focused on your actual workflow will produce more usable output than attending as a general observer.

2:35 PM — Beyond the Storefront: Smart Strategies for Small Business Growth (Amazon)

The growth conversation from Amazon’s perspective will likely center on e-commerce supply chain dynamics and last-mile delivery opportunities — which intersects with trucking directly for carriers who serve distribution centers, fulfillment centers, or regional delivery networks. As e-commerce continues to drive corrugated demand and packaging freight volumes, the carriers who understand where the growth is happening in the goods economy are the ones positioned to develop the shipper relationships that capture it.

4:10 PM — Video 101 for Small Business: How to Capture Professional Content Using What You Already Have (America’s SBDC)

This session is for carriers who have been told they need to be on social media or who have been watching other operators build an audience online and wondered whether it is worth doing. The practical answer is yes — for a small carrier trying to develop direct shipper relationships, a professional online presence that demonstrates reliability, industry knowledge, and operational standards is now part of the vetting process that shippers run before awarding freight. A LinkedIn profile with documented loads delivered, a brief video demonstrating your operation, or a short-form video that shows how you handle cargo — none of that requires a production budget. It requires knowing what to do with the phone in your pocket. This session covers exactly that.

Why This Week Matters More Than Usual

National Small Business Week has run annually since 1963. Most years it is a recognition event — awards, ceremonies, speeches about the importance of small business to the economy. The 2026 Virtual Summit is different in its practical orientation. Every session on the schedule is educational rather than ceremonial, and several of them address problems that are acute in trucking right now: capital access in a tight lending environment, fraud protection in a market where identity theft has become a business risk, AI tools that reduce administrative burden for operations without support staff, and the contract development skills that move a carrier off spot freight dependency.

The format is the point. Two days, free, online, starting at 11 AM Eastern. A carrier who picks three sessions across the two days based on their current business challenges will leave with more actionable information than most trucking conferences deliver at ten times the cost.

Registration takes two minutes at sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-summit. The summit is May 5 and 6. If you are running this business — one truck or twenty — there is something on this schedule that is worth two hours of your time this week.