The Federal Government Just Moved to Restore the Owner-Operator Model – Here Is What Actually Changed, What Did Not, and What You Still Need to Watch

Three times in five years. That is how many times the federal standard governing whether an owner-operator is legally classified as an independent contractor or an employee has fundamentally shifted under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The 2021 Trump rule. The 2024 Biden rule. And now, on February 27, 2026, the Department of Labor’s formal proposal to rescind the 2024 rule and return to something close to the 2021 framework.

Each time this pendulum swings, the trucking industry produces a wave of celebration or alarm depending on which direction it moved. The industry’s reaction to this latest move has been heavily celebratory — and not without reason. But if you are running a small fleet or operating as an owner-operator, the celebration needs to come with a clear-eyed understanding of what this rule change actually does, what it does not do, and where the real risk to your business model still sits.

To understand what the Trump administration is unwinding, you need to understand what the Biden rule actually changed — and why it generated so much concern in trucking specifically.

The 2024 Biden rule, which took effect in March of that year, established what the Department of Labor called a “totality of the circumstances” analysis for determining whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act. It laid out six economic reality factors — control over work, opportunity for profit or loss, the worker’s investment in equipment, the permanence of the relationship, how integral the work is to the hiring company’s business, and the worker’s skill and initiative. The critical detail: under the Biden rule, no single factor carried more weight than any other. All six had to be considered together, with no hierarchy among them.

That sounds reasonable in the abstract. In practice, it created a specific problem for trucking that the ATA described bluntly as “opaque and deliberately confusing.” Here is why.

The factor that most threatened the owner-operator model was the “integral to the business” test. If a motor carrier’s core business is moving freight — which it is — then the truck driver hauling that freight is performing work that is integral to the carrier’s operations. Under the Biden framework, that factor carried equal weight to everything else in the analysis. Combined with a long-term hauling relationship and a carrier providing the freight, a lawyer hostile to the independent contractor model could construct a reasonable argument that the driver was economically dependent on the carrier and therefore should be classified as an employee.

That argument, if it had been litigated at scale, would have forced a fundamental restructuring of the owner-operator relationship across the trucking industry. Carriers would have faced the choice of either absorbing owner-operators as employees — with the associated costs of payroll taxes, benefits, workers’ compensation, overtime, and minimum wage obligations that can run up to 30% more per worker than contractor relationships — or terminating those relationships entirely to avoid the legal risk. For small carriers and owner-operators who have structured their businesses and their finances around the 1099 model for years or decades, either outcome would have been operationally and economically devastating.

The anticipated flood of reclassification lawsuits never materialized under the Biden rule, primarily because the DOL signaled early in the current administration that it was reconsidering the rule and would not enforce it. But the legal risk it created was real, and the uncertainty it generated was real. Contracts went unsigned. Relationships that would have been formalized were kept informal. Carriers that might have expanded their owner-operator rosters held back.

What the New Proposed Rule Does

The Trump DOL’s proposed rule does two things. First, it formally rescinds the 2024 Biden rule, eliminating the six-factor equal-weight framework. Second, it restores something close to the 2021 Trump-era framework, which applied the same economic reality test but with a critical structural difference: it elevated two factors above the rest as “core factors” that carry the most weight in the analysis.

Those two core factors are the degree of control the hiring company exercises over the work, and the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss based on their own initiative and investment. If those two factors point clearly in the same direction — both suggesting independent contractor, or both suggesting employee — then the other factors in the analysis are generally not needed. Only if the core factors point in different directions do the remaining considerations come into play.

This is a more favorable framework for the owner-operator model for a simple reason: it centers the analysis on entrepreneurial independence rather than functional integration. An owner-operator who owns their own truck, sets their own schedule, manages their own fuel costs, chooses their own loads, and takes on the financial risk and reward of their own business makes their own profit-and-loss decisions. Those are the exact conditions the core factors test is designed to recognize as genuine independent contractor status. The “integral to the business” consideration — the one that threatened to reclassify every owner-operator hauling freight for a carrier as that carrier’s employee — is still present in the new framework but no longer carries equal weight.

The DOL’s Wage and Hour Division administrator Andrew Rogers described the philosophical shift directly: “Generally, if a worker is in business for him or herself and isn’t dependent on an employer for work, the worker is an independent contractor.”

OOIDA’s position is worth noting because it is more nuanced than a simple celebration. OOIDA senior director of government affairs Collin Long welcomed the proposal specifically because the new rule corrects a problem in the 2021 version that OOIDA had flagged: an example in the prior rule suggested that motor carriers could require speed limiters and other technology on independent contractors’ trucks to maintain regulatory compliance. That opening, in OOIDA’s view, would have allowed carriers to micromanage their contractors under the guise of compliance requirements — undermining the very independence that defines the contractor relationship. The new proposal removes that example. OOIDA called it a win for owner-operators who do not want to be controlled like employees even while being classified as contractors.

Three Things Every Small Carrier Needs to Understand

Here is where the article needs to slow down, because the celebratory coverage of this rule change has not been doing justice to the complexity of the situation on the ground.

First: this is a proposed rule, not a final rule. The Department of Labor published its proposed rescission on February 27. A 60-day public comment period is open through April 28, 2026. After comments are reviewed, the DOL must issue a final rule. That process takes additional months. The 2024 Biden rule technically remains the law of the land during this period, although the DOL has made clear it will not enforce it pending the rulemaking. The practical effect is that enforcement has shifted already, but the legal framework has not been finalized. If you are making business decisions — restructuring contracts, adding owner-operators, revising your leasing agreements — based on the assumption that this proposed rule is final law, you are operating ahead of the regulatory reality. Comment period closes April 28. Watch for the final rule timeline after that.

Second: federal rules do not override state law. This is the part of the coverage that almost never gets adequate attention, and it is the part that matters most to carriers operating in California, New Jersey, Illinois, and several other states with independent contractor laws that are substantially stricter than the federal standard.

California’s AB 5 law — which has been in effect since 2020 — applies an “ABC test” to worker classification. Under the ABC test, a worker can only be classified as an independent contractor if the hiring entity satisfies all three of the following: the worker is free from the control and direction of the company; the worker performs work outside the usual course of the company’s business; and the worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade or occupation. The third prong — that the worker must be independently established in their own trade — is essentially impossible for many trucking relationships to satisfy, because a driver who hauls exclusively or primarily for one carrier does not qualify as independently established under AB 5’s framework.

California’s AB 5 devastated the dray trucking market at the ports. It has been the subject of years of litigation, a ballot initiative fight, and federal court battles. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge brought by the California Trucking Association that would have preempted AB 5 for trucking specifically. As of today, if you operate in California, AB 5 still governs your owner-operator relationships regardless of what the federal DOL does with its proposed rule. The same principle applies in New Jersey and Illinois, which have their own stricter classification tests that do not yield to the federal economic reality test.

The proposed federal rule does not fix California. It does not fix New Jersey. For small carriers whose operations touch those states, the risk profile of the owner-operator model has not changed based on this announcement.

Third: the rule governs federal enforcement — not private litigation. The Fair Labor Standards Act gives individual workers and class action attorneys the right to sue for misclassification independently of DOL enforcement. The proposed rule governs how the Wage and Hour Division conducts its own investigations and enforcement actions. It does not prevent a plaintiff’s attorney from filing a misclassification lawsuit using the same six economic reality factors in federal court — because those factors predate both the Biden rule and the Trump rule and have been used by courts for decades regardless of DOL regulatory preference.

What the rule does is reduce the likelihood of an aggressive DOL enforcement campaign targeting carrier-contractor relationships. It does not eliminate the civil litigation risk. If you are operating owner-operator relationships that would not survive scrutiny under a rigorous analysis — drivers who have no independent business existence, who haul exclusively for you, who use your equipment, who operate under your continuous direction — the shift in DOL enforcement posture does not immunize those relationships from a lawsuit. The core question of whether your contractors are genuinely independent is answered by the facts of the relationship, not by which party is in the White House.

What This Means If You Are Running an Owner-Operator Model Today

The practical implications for small carriers and owner-operators who use the 1099 contractor relationship are real and immediate, with the caveats above applied.

The pressure that the Biden rule created around the “integral to the business” factor has been removed from the federal enforcement framework. Carriers who held off on formalizing or expanding owner-operator relationships because of that risk can now move forward with more confidence at the federal level. The economic reality test’s emphasis on the core factors — control and profit-or-loss opportunity — maps well onto genuine owner-operator relationships where the driver owns their truck, manages their costs, and makes entrepreneurial decisions about their own business.

If you are an owner-operator who is leased to a carrier: understand that the new framework protects your contractor status primarily if you are actually operating as an independent business. Own your truck. Hold your own authority or be clearly engaged as a contractor with your own commercial relationships. Make your own business decisions. Document that independence. The protection the rule offers is protection of genuine independence — not protection of arrangements that look like employment from the inside and only call themselves contracting on paper.

The speed limiter loophole that OOIDA flagged in the 2021 rule has been corrected in this proposal. Carriers who want to use compliance requirements as a mechanism to exert operational control over contractors — managing how fast they drive, mandating specific technology, directing their daily operations — cannot use regulatory compliance as cover for doing so without risking reclassification of the relationship as employment.

The comment period closes April 28. If you have a stake in how this rule is finalized — and every small carrier and owner-operator who uses the contractor model does — submit a comment. The DOL is required to consider public input before issuing a final rule. Industry voices that explain how the owner-operator model actually works in practice, and why the two-core-factor framework accurately reflects genuine contractor independence, are the comments that carry weight in this rulemaking process.

The Context Nobody Is Putting on This Story

This rule change is happening in a freight environment where over 350,000 independent owner-operators represent a critical component of trucking capacity — and where that capacity is already under pressure from CDL enforcement, diesel price volatility, and a freight market still working through the hangover from a once-in-a-generation boom-and-bust cycle.

The independent contractor model in trucking has been under assault from multiple directions simultaneously: from federal classification rules like the Biden rule, from state ABC tests like California AB 5, from misclassification litigation brought by plaintiff’s firms, and from the cultural and political argument — made with varying degrees of good faith — that owner-operators in the trucking industry are not really independent and should be reclassified as employees of the carriers they haul for.

The Trump DOL’s proposed rule pushes back on one of those vectors at the federal level. It does not resolve the others. California is still California. The plaintiff’s bar is still the plaintiff’s bar. And the genuine question of whether any given carrier-contractor relationship reflects real entrepreneurial independence or disguised employment is still answered by the facts of that specific relationship — not by the regulatory language in Washington.

What the rule does do is remove a significant source of regulatory uncertainty that was chilling legitimate owner-operator relationships at a moment when the freight market can ill afford to lose more capacity. For small carriers who structured their business around the owner-operator model and spent two years wondering if a federal enforcement campaign was coming, that uncertainty is gone at the federal level. That matters.

Just read all three items above before you restructure anything.