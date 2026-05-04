The Freight Is Moving. Find Out Where the Money Went.

If your trucks are running but your margins aren’t growing, the problem isn’t effort. It’s visibility.
Operating costs hit $2.26 per mile in 2024 — the highest non-fuel cost ever recorded. And rates haven’t kept up.
Dispatch teams are making high-impact load decisions every day without clear insight into which freight actually protects margin — and which quietly erodes it. In today’s market, that gap is expensive.
“Busy But Not Profitable? A Fleet Owner’s Guide to Margin-first Operations” breaks down exactly where margin slips — and what top-performing mid-market fleets are doing differently.
Inside, you’ll learn:
- Why utilization is a motion metric, not a profitability metric — and what to measure instead
- How “busy but broke” happens and why mid-market fleets feel it first
- The 30-day margin review every fleet leader should run today
- What changes when dispatch starts making decisions with full cost visibility
Download the Guide
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