The Freight Is Moving. Find Out Where the Money Went.

If your trucks are running but your margins aren’t growing, the problem isn’t effort. It’s visibility.

Operating costs hit $2.26 per mile in 2024 — the highest non-fuel cost ever recorded. And rates haven’t kept up.

Dispatch teams are making high-impact load decisions every day without clear insight into which freight actually protects margin — and which quietly erodes it. In today’s market, that gap is expensive.

“Busy But Not Profitable? A Fleet Owner’s Guide to Margin-first Operations” breaks down exactly where margin slips — and what top-performing mid-market fleets are doing differently.

Inside, you’ll learn:

Why utilization is a motion metric, not a profitability metric — and what to measure instead

How “busy but broke” happens and why mid-market fleets feel it first

The 30-day margin review every fleet leader should run today

What changes when dispatch starts making decisions with full cost visibility

Download the Guide