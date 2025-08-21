The Freight Mix Strategy – How to Balance Spot, Contract, and Direct the Right Way

If you’re still booking loads of freight based on whatever’s paying the most today, you’re not really running a business—you’re rolling dice. A business that lives only on spot freight is built on sand. The minute the tide shifts—rates drop, brokers ghost, or slow season hits—your whole operation sinks.

On the flip side, chasing the “security” of the wrong contract at the wrong rate can drain your margin just as fast. One spike in fuel or maintenance mid-quarter and suddenly you’re underwater.

The carriers that survive—really survive—don’t gamble on one lane, one broker, or one market condition. They engineer a freight mix. They combine spot, contract, and direct freight in a way that gives them flexibility when things change, consistency when the market slows, and Margin and Control when it matters most.

This isn’t about luck. It’s not about being in the right lane at the right time. It’s about discipline and design. Let’s break it down.