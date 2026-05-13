The Load Board Is Busy Because Shippers Are Panicking — Not Simply Because the Market Recovered. Here Is the Difference That Matters.

What Is Actually Driving the Freight Right Now

The surge in freight movement that started in late April and is accelerating through May 2026 is not the organic demand recovery that small carriers have been waiting three years to see. It is, in large part, a tariff front-load. Shippers who import goods from China, Mexico, and Canada have been scrambling to pull inventory forward before tariff rates lock in or escalate further.

The FreightWaves SONAR National Truckload Index (NTI.USA) — a seven-day moving average of booked spot transactions from the TRAC consortium, inclusive of fuel — is tracking national dry van spot rates up more than 20% year over year as of mid-May 2026. The SONAR Flatbed Index (FTI.USA) shows flatbed volume running nearly 50% above year-ago levels, driven by construction material and steel movement as reshoring and infrastructure activity pull hard against a shrunken supply of available equipment. The SONAR Reefer Index (RTI.USA) confirms the refrigerated market has tightened ahead of produce season, with year-over-year rate gains in the same range. The SONAR Outbound Tender Rejection Index (STRI.USA) is hovering near 14% — a level not seen consistently since the post-COVID unwind of 2022 and meaningfully above the 7% to 8% threshold that historically signals sustained upward pressure on spot pricing.

Those are real numbers. That is real money on the table. But understanding why that freight is moving matters as much as understanding that it is moving.

Front-loading is a pattern that plays out every time a major tariff wave arrives. Importers anticipate the cost increase, rush to bring goods in before the effective date, and freight volumes spike. FreightWaves SONAR documented this pattern in early 2025 when the reciprocal tariff packages first landed — the SONAR Truckload Volume Index (SONAR: STVI.USA) spiked sharply as shippers pulled inventory forward, then gave back those gains as warehouses filled and new orders slowed. The same dynamic is repeating now as importers race to build inventory ahead of tariff escalations that remain in legal and political flux.

The problem with front-loading freight — from a carrier cash flow perspective — is what happens after. Once shippers have moved the goods, inventory sits in warehouses. New orders slow. Freight volumes drop. The carriers who stretched to capture the surge — taking on more fuel, running harder miles, signing longer commitments to load boards — get caught with inflated costs and a thinning load environment. The cycle is not new. It is predictable. And it is especially punishing for operators who confuse a busy month with a recovered market.

The Rate-to-Cash Gap That Is Going to Catch People

Here is the cash flow mechanic that does not get talked about enough during a rate surge: you still do not get paid until the invoice clears.

A dry van operator who books a load today at $2.00 per mile linehaul pays for fuel, tolls, and hours immediately. The invoice does not clear for 30 to 45 days in most standard broker arrangements. If that operator is running without factoring and without a cash reserve, the revenue from a strong load in May is not actually available until mid-June — by which point diesel has already been purchased, insurance has already been debited, and the truck payment has already posted.

Diesel at $5.64 per gallon nationally — the figure reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for the week of May 4, 2026, up from $3.65 per gallon a year ago — represents a 54% increase in fuel cost in twelve months. At eight miles per gallon and 10,000 miles per month, that is roughly $2,500 more per truck per month going out the door compared to last May. At the same time, the standard broker quick-pay discount is pulling between 2% and 5% off each load if you choose early payment. On a $2,000 load, that is $40 to $100 in effective fees per transaction.

A carrier with three trucks who takes quick pay on 30 loads a month is spending between $1,200 and $3,000 per month just for the right to access money they have already earned. At the current rate environment, that cost is not trivial — it is a meaningful drag on take-home margin.

Tim Denoyer, Vice President and Senior Analyst at ACT Research, noted in recent commentary that international trade represents 16% to 25% of U.S. surface freight volume. When that segment surges and then corrects, the carriers who scaled into the peak and did not manage their working capital are the ones who feel it hardest on the way down.

The Steel and Parts Problem Is Not Over

Beyond the freight volume cycle, there is a second cash pressure hitting small carriers right now that runs on a slower timeline: the cost of maintaining and replacing equipment.

Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum derivatives currently sit at 50%, according to the Congressional Research Service’s updated tariff tracker as of May 2026. Those tariffs directly affect the cost of truck parts, chassis components, and repair materials. ACT Research projects Class 8 truck prices will increase approximately $10,000 per unit in 2026 due to tariff-related cost passthrough alone. S&P Global Mobility estimated the net impact on new truck prices could reach 9%, potentially suppressing demand by as much as 17% compared to pre-tariff baselines.

What that means operationally: if your truck needs a frame repair, a new fifth wheel, or suspension components, the parts that were priced at one level a year ago now cost more — and the shop knows it. For owner-operators on a preventive maintenance schedule, those increases are manageable if anticipated. For small fleets running tight reserves, an unexpected repair bill during a front-loaded freight surge creates a scenario where the operator is running hard, invoicing fast, and still short on cash because the repair hit before the invoice cleared.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has stated publicly that tariffs “have the potential to inhibit the recovery from a freight recession that has been acutely felt by America’s small-business truckers.” That framing is accurate. The inhibition is not just through reduced freight volume — it is through margin compression at every cost line simultaneously.

What the Boom-Bust Cycle Looks Like in the Numbers

The front-loading surge is already showing the early markers of the correction pattern that SONAR documented after the 2025 tariff wave. The SONAR Truckload Volume Index (STVI.USA) registered a sharp spike when importers front-loaded ahead of the April 2025 reciprocal tariff packages — followed by a measurable volume pullback once shippers had rebuilt inventory positions and new orders slowed. The correction was not gradual. FreightWaves SONAR noted at the time that once inventory stabilized, spot market load availability dropped and the rate gains of the surge period gave back a meaningful portion of their gains within weeks.

The U.S.-China tariff truce — currently extended through November 10, 2026 per a November 2025 agreement that reduced IEEPA-related tariffs from 20% to 10% and paused reciprocal duties — has injected temporary volume into the transpacific lane. Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst at Xeneta, warned in May 2025 commentary that ocean freight from China to the U.S. West Coast could spike 20% in the short term due to shipping rushes. That cargo hits domestic trucking lanes as drayage, intermodal, and long-haul volume — and it peaks fast.

The pattern has a name inside freight economics: surge, absorb, drop. Carriers who do not manage cash with that cycle in mind are not positioned to capture the next wave. They are positioned to be exhausted by it.

For the Owner-Operator Running One Truck

If you are running solo right now and the load board is looking better than it has in years, that is real. But do not let a strong week of load availability convince you that the business is fixed. Here is what actually matters in the next 60 days.

Track your cost per mile before you chase rate. With diesel at $5.64 nationally per the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s May 4 weekly release, your fuel cost per mile on a truck getting 7.5 miles per gallon is $0.75 per mile. Add insurance, truck payment, maintenance reserve, and your own draw, and most owner-operators in 2026 have a break-even cost per mile of $1.65 to $1.90 depending on equipment age and debt load. A $2.00 linehaul rate feels like margin. But after fuel, it is $0.28 to $0.35 per mile before you pay yourself. Know that number before you book the load.

If you are using broker quick-pay, run the math on what it actually costs you annualized. A 3% quick-pay fee on a 10-day advance against a 30-day invoice is an annualized cost of capital of approximately 36%. If you are using it on every load, you are effectively financing your operation at rates that would make most bank loan officers uncomfortable. That does not mean quick-pay is always wrong — but it means you should know the real cost before you treat it as normal.

Build a 30-day cash reserve before you add a truck, sign a new lease, or take on a new driver. The cycle you are in right now is not guaranteed to hold through Q3.

For the Fleet Running Five to Twenty Trucks

The more immediate risk at scale is not missing the surge — it is over-leveraging into it. Fleet operators in the 5-to-20-truck range are being approached right now by lenders offering equipment financing, working capital lines, and factoring arrangements structured around the current rate environment. Some of those products are appropriate. Some of them will look very different if rates pull back 20% by August.

ACT Research’s preliminary April 2026 Class 8 order data shows net orders declined 24% month-over-month on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to Carter Vieth, Research Analyst at ACT Research. Vieth attributed the drop to the beginning of typical weak order seasonality, but noted the positive year-over-year comparison is being flattered by easy “Liberation Day” comps from April 2025 — not by genuine fleet confidence. That is a data point worth sitting with before you commit to a new truck payment based on current spot rate assumptions.

If you are going to add capacity, structure the debt against your floor — not your ceiling. Model your debt service against $1.75 to $1.85 linehaul rates, not $2.00. If the deal still works at $1.75, take it. If it only works at current peak rates, you are underwriting against the best-case scenario in a tariff-driven environment that is, by definition, temporary.

On the cash flow management side, fleet operators should be running a rolling 45-day cash flow projection right now — tracking what has been invoiced, what has cleared, what is outstanding, and what fixed obligations are coming. If your accounting system cannot produce that report in 10 minutes, that is a structural problem worth fixing before the market gets complicated again.

The Factoring Decision in a Rising Rate Environment

Factoring is a legitimate cash flow tool that makes sense in specific circumstances. It is not a solution to a structural cash flow problem, and it is not free money. A standard factoring arrangement charges between 2% and 5% per invoice, depending on the factor, your volume, and your broker relationships. With the SONAR NTI.USA tracking national dry van spot rates in the range of $2.80 per mile all-in with fuel, a 3% factoring fee on a 1,000-mile load costs you roughly $84 per load. On 100 loads per month for a five-truck fleet, that is $8,400 per month in cost of capital access — real money that does not show up on anyone’s rate sheet.

That is worth paying if it keeps you from missing a truck payment, if it lets you take loads that are priced well but pay slowly, or if it eliminates the cash timing gap on fuel costs. It is not worth paying if you have a sufficient cash reserve and are factoring out of habit or anxiety rather than necessity.

The question to ask before signing or renewing a factoring agreement in the current market: what is the minimum cash reserve I need in my operating account to move freight without factoring on any given week? If you know that number and you have it in the account, factoring is optional. If you do not know that number, find it before you decide anything else about how you manage cash.

Three Questions Operators Are Actually Asking

Q: Rates are up and I’m moving freight. Why does my bank account still feel tight?

The timing gap is almost certainly the problem. Revenue from loads you deliver this week does not hit your account for 30 to 45 days under standard payment terms (unless you factor of course). Meanwhile, diesel, insurance, and equipment costs are hitting right now. If you are running without factoring and without a cash buffer, you can be operationally profitable and still functionally cash-short. The fix is not more revenue — it is tightening the gap between delivery and payment. Negotiate faster payment terms directly with brokers (some will offer 15-day net without a quick-pay fee if you ask), use factoring selectively on slow-paying brokers, and build a minimum 20-day operating cash cushion before you run any new lanes.

Q: Should I buy a second truck right now while freight is moving?

Only if the deal works when you stress-test it against a 15% to 20% rate drop. Current spot rates are elevated partly because of tariff-driven front-loading, which is a temporary demand event. ACT Research has documented that Class 8 equipment prices are projected to increase $10,000 or more in 2026 due to tariff-related costs on truck components, so you are also buying into a higher price environment. That does not make the decision wrong — it makes it one that requires realistic modeling. Run your P&L at $1.75 linehaul, current diesel prices, and your actual maintenance reserve. If that scenario generates enough to cover the payment and your draw, proceed carefully. If it only works at $2.00, wait.

Q: Brokers are telling me freight is about to slow down after the tariff rush. How do I protect myself if that happens?

That is doubtful but let’s address that if it did. Start now by identifying two or three shippers in your lanes who might be open to direct capacity relationships. A shipper who was scrambling for trucks in April is more likely to have a conversation about a consistent lane arrangement in May than they were six months ago — you have leverage right now that you will not have if you wait until the spot market softens. Beyond that, trim any discretionary expenses that are not generating revenue, run your cash flow projection out 60 days, and make sure your factoring or working capital line is in place before you need it rather than after. Lines of credit are easy to get when things are good and difficult to access when things turn. If you do not have a revolving line of credit or invoice factoring arrangement established, establish it now while your revenue is strong and your payment history is clean.